* CBOT wheat drops 1.2 pct after hitting one-month high
* Corn futures fall after five days of gains
* Soy higher; gains capped as China releases domestic stocks
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, March 21 Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)
soybean futures rose two percent on Thursday, the biggest one
day advance in a month, on technical buying, tight stocks in the
United States and on difficulty shipping soy from top global soy
producer Brazil.
A spate of speculative and cash-connected buying drove
active spot May soy through chart resistance at its 50,
100, and 200-day moving averages, triggering buy-stops and
driving the contract to a session high of $14.51-1/2, a one week
peak.
The 200-day moving average of $14.41-1/4 is now seen as a
key chart support level.
Chart-based traders said the soybean market was likely to
remain rangebound from $14 on the low side to $15 at the top.
Profit-taking and a tepid week of export sales of U.S.
product turned wheat weak while corn turned firm on spillover
buying from soybeans, which bucked the trend and soared two
percent, the biggest one-day gain since Feb. 19.
"We saw export sales for old-crop soybeans this morning that
were a little light but we're still way ahead of goals so we're
not seeing any rationing of demand," said Karl Setzer, analyst
for Max Yield Cooperative.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly export
sales report on Thursday showed U.S. net export sales of
soybeans last week at 107,800 tonnes, below estimates for
300,000 to 600,000 tonnes. Sales of new-crop
soybeans totaled 234,100 tonnes, within estimates for 150,000 to
400,000 tonnes.
Net soybean sales fell for a second straight week and were a
4-week low, with shipments the lowest since early September as
demand began shifting to South America.
"There also was news that Brazil is not going to allow China
to roll out of contracts. Since Brazil won't allow that to
happen, those soybeans now may move out of the United States to
cover the contracts," Setzer said.
There were reports early in the week that China, the world's
largest soy buyer, had cancelled orders for two million tonnes
of soybeans from Brazil because of port congestion and on
Thursday there were reports China would release soy from
state-owned reserves due to tight stocks of soybeans in China.
"The cash market is leading soybean futures higher and we're
now starting to see a push for acres as planting season nears,"
Setzer said.
CBOT wheat turned down on profit-taking following two days
of advances and corn rose to a six-week peak on support from the
soybean rally.
Corn spot cash basis bids fell sharply at U.S. Midwest
processors, elevators and ethanol plants on Thursday following a
spike in farmer sales and deliveries in recent days tied to the
futures market rally, grain buyers said.
CBOT May soybeans were up 29-1/4 cents per bushel at
$14.49 per bushel, May wheat was down 7-1/4 cents at
$7.28-3/4 and May corn was up 1/2 cent at $7.33 per bushel.
"I think corn and wheat are taking a breather," said Ken
Smithmier, analyst at The Hightower Report in Chicago. "We are
just taking a step back here off a pretty good run-up and we
need to relax a little bit."
CBOT May wheat which peaked at $7.36-1/2 early in the
session, failed to break through a key technical resistance
point at its 40-day moving average of $7.36-7/8, triggering some
sales.
Traders also noted some positioning ahead of the upcoming
U.S. Agriculture Department prospective plantings report next
week, which will forecast U.S. acreage for corn and soybeans.
"If somebody is looking ahead to that report... guys are
going to start taking risk off the table," said Chris Robinson,
senior trader and analyst for Top Third Ag Marketing.
Gains in soybeans were limited by China's decision to sell
between 1 million and 1.5 million tonnes of soy from state
reserves to crushers to ease tight supply after port congestion
in Brazil interrupted shipments to the world's top importer of
the oilseed.
The move will cool import demand from the world's top buyer
of the oilseed, which has said it will cancel up to 2 million
tonnes of Brazilian soybean cargoes due to the delays.
USDA on Thursday reported corn export sales were 92,200 for
old-crop supplies and 183,300 tonnes for new-crop, a two-week
low but in line with low market expectations. Total wheat sales
were the lowest in three weeks.
Old-crop wheat export sales of 484,500 tonnes were near the
low end of analysts' forecasts while new-crop wheat export sales
of 88,800 tonnes fell below expectations for 100,000 to 320,000
tonnes.
"Exports were not really impressive for anything," Top
Third's Robinson said.
Prices at 2:17 p.m. CDT (1917 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 733.00 0.50 0.1% 13.4%
CBOT soy 1449.00 29.25 2.1% 20.9%
CBOT meal 422.90 9.10 2.2% 36.7%
CBOT soyoil 50.42 0.58 1.2% -3.2%
CBOT wheat 728.75 -7.25 -1.0% 11.6%
CBOT rice 1478.50 13.00 0.9% 1.2%
EU wheat 241.50 -1.75 -0.7% 19.3%
US crude 92.38 -1.12 -1.2% -6.5%
Dow Jones 14,436 -76 -0.5% 18.2%
Gold 1614.50 8.76 0.5% 3.2%
Euro/dollar 1.2902 -0.003 -0.2% -0.3%
Dollar Index 82.7960 0.0170 0.0% 3.3%
Baltic Freight 930 7 0.8% -46.5%
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel,
rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb.
(Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub, Karl Plume and Michael
Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)