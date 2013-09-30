* USDA corn, soy stocks larger than expected * Corn posts worst quarter since 1996, soy in four years * Wheat notches first quarter of higher prices in a year * Weather conducive for U.S. corn, soy harvest (Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds analyst quotes) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Sept 30 U.S. corn futures plunged to a three-year low on Monday and soybeans fell the most since February to a five-week bottom after a government crop report surprised traders by showing larger-than-expected stocks of both commodities. The declines at the Chicago Board of Trade capped corn's worst quarterly performance in 17 years and soybeans' poorest such performance in four years after the U.S. Agriculture Department's quarterly stocks report. USDA, in potentially one of the last reports issued before a possible shutdown of the U.S. government, estimated corn supplies at 824 million bushels and soybeans at 141 million bushels as of Sept. 1. Analysts, on average, expected corn stocks at 681 million bushels and soybeans at 124 million. The report came as U.S. farmers were in the early stages of harvesting a forecasted record-large corn crop and the fourth largest U.S. soy crop. "Beans did not like the stocks number one single bit, dropping like a rock after the USDA numbers came out, hurt perhaps as much by bigger weekend yield numbers as by the stocks report," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst at ED&F Man Capital. The report also came just hours before a midnight deadline that could see the government shutting down due to an impasse over federal funding. CBOT December corn finished 12-1/2 cents lower at $4.41-1/2 per bushel, a drop of 2.8 percent - the largest in a month. Corn shed about 8.2 percent for the month and lost nearly 35 percent in the quarter, the largest drop since 1996. Soybeans for November delivery settled 38-3/4 cents lower at $12.81, declining 2.9 percent for the day and 5.6 percent for the month. The quarterly loss of about 18 percent was largest since the third quarter of 2009. Analysts and traders expected USDA to show tighter stockpiles after last summer's drought reduced yields in the United States at a time of growing global demand for the commodities. "In the soybeans, I think people were genuinely scared that the situation could be even tighter than everybody thought it was, so you're seeing a much bigger reaction there," said Jack Scoville, analyst at the Price Futures Group. The better stockpiles will help provide a cushion amid a late U.S. harvest. USDA, after the close of trading, said the corn harvest was 12 percent complete, below the five-year average of 23 percent. Soybeans were 11 percent harvested, compared with a five-year average of 20 percent. Forecasts for largely dry conditions in the U.S. Corn Belt were conducive to harvest progress this week, with the benign weather outlook further weighing on futures. KCBT WHEAT BUCKS TREND CBOT December wheat eased 4-1/2 cents to $6.78-1/2, following declines in corn. Wheat gained 5.5 percent in September for the best monthly gain since July 2012. The strong month helped lift futures to a 4.7 percent quarterly gain - the first quarterly rise in a year. Smaller-than-expected wheat stockpiles bolstered Kansas City Board of Trade hard red winter wheat futures - one of the few row-crop futures contracts to end higher. KCBT wheat ended 7-3/4 cents higher at $7.39. Futures capped the sixth straight day of gains and settled at the highest point since June 25. The government said this year's wheat crop totalled 2.128 billion bushels, up 14 million bushels from its previous estimate and 20 million bushels more than analysts expected. But stocks of hard red winter wheat came in at only 744 million bushels, compared with trade estimates of 788 million. The wheat market has been underpinned by strong demand from China and Brazil, which has helped take U.S. exports to more than half the USDA's target of 29.9 million tonnes just four months into the 2013/14 marketing year. Prices at 3:25 p.m. CDT (2025 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 441.50 -12.50 -2.8% -36.8% CBOT soy 1282.75 -37.00 -2.8% -9.6% CBOT meal 409.90 -10.00 -2.4% -2.5% CBOT soyoil 40.83 -0.68 -1.6% -16.9% CBOT wheat 678.50 -4.50 -0.7% -12.8% CBOT rice 1513.00 -27.00 -1.8% 1.8% EU wheat 193.25 -0.25 -0.1% -22.8% US crude 102.33 -0.54 -0.5% 11.4% Dow Jones 15,130 -129 -0.8% 15.5% Gold 1328.01 -7.70 -0.6% -20.7% Euro/dollar 1.3523 0.0002 0.0% 2.5% Dollar Index 80.2370 -0.0470 -0.1% 0.6% (Editing by John Wallace, Bob Burgdorfer and Jim Marshall)