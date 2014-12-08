* Traders await USDA crop report due on Wednesday * U.S. soy stocks to tighten due to export demand * Chinese buyers to sign deals for U.S. soy next week (Updates with U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline from PARIS/SYDNEY) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Dec 8 U.S. corn futures sagged on Monday in a setback from a four-session rally, while soybeans were little changed following a three-day climb. Wheat edged higher on technical and fund-driven buying. Some traders booked profits after recent gains in corn as they waited for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to update global supply and demand estimates in a monthly crop report due on Wednesday. "You have people stepping out of the market on the rally," said Jim Gerlach, president of brokerage A/C Trading. Still, soybean prices fluctuated between positive and negative territory amid strong demand for soy and soymeal, traders said. Chicago Board of Trade January soybean futures were up 0.3 percent to $10.39 a bushel by 12:55 p.m. CDT (1855 GMT). On Friday, the contract rose 2.5 percent after touching a one-week high of $10.40-3/4. CBOT March corn fell 1.1 percent to $3.90-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 1.3 percent on Friday. The USDA, in Wednesday's report, is expected to raise its forecasts for corn and wheat stocks and to cut its outlook for soybean supplies due to strong export demand. "The export shipments, particularly to China, have been amazing, but that demand tends to peak out at this time of year as the demand shifts to South America," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage. Representatives of six Chinese soybean buyers on Dec. 16 will sign agreements with U.S. exporters to buy an unspecified amount of soybeans at a signing ceremony in Chicago. Private exporters struck separate deals to sell 130,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Spain and 136,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Japan for delivery in the 2014/15 marketing year, which began on Sept. 1, the USDA said on Monday. Soy prices rose last week on higher-than-expected weekly export U.S. sales and an additional 240,000 tonne sale to China reported on Friday. However, corn and soybean prices remain capped by record U.S. production, analysts said. CBOT March wheat futures rose 0.7 percent to $5.98-1/4 a bushel. Prices at 12:47 p.m. CST (1846 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 391.75 -3.25 -0.8% -7.2% CBOT soy 1038.25 2.25 0.2% -20.9% CBOT meal 398.50 4.30 1.1% -9.0% CBOT soyoil 31.80 -0.21 -0.7% -18.1% CBOT wheat 598.50 4.50 0.8% -1.1% CBOT rice 1205.50 -1.00 -0.1% -22.3% EU wheat 188.75 0.75 0.4% -9.7% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by William Hardy and Meredith Mazzilli)