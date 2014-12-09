* SovEcon projects Russia's grain exports will remain high
* U.S. soybean futures rise for fifth consecutive session
* Traders adjust positions ahead of U.S. crop report
(Updates with closing U.S. prices, changes dateline from
LONDON)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Dec 9 U.S. wheat futures fell 2 percent
on Tuesday as Russia denied it was discussing grain export
restrictions, while soybean futures rose for the fifth
consecutive session on strong export demand.
Corn futures advanced as traders adjusted positions ahead of
a monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture report on Wednesday.
The wheat market bucked the firmer trend in corn and soy
after Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, eased
concerns about potential export restrictions that had supported
prices. SovEcon, a private consulting firm, said Russia's grain
exports will remain at high levels in December, fueled by a
weaker rouble.
"World wheat values are being pressured today from news that
Russia is not considering limiting its grain exports," said
Brian Hoops, president of U.S. brokerage Midwest Market
Solutions.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat futures fell 12-1/4
cents to $5.85-3/4 a bushel and touched a two-day session low of
$5.83-1/2.
The French farm ministry added pressure on wheat prices by
estimating soft winter wheat plantings for the 2015 harvest at
5.1 million hectares, up 2 percent from a year earlier, traders
said.
The USDA, in its monthly report on global supply and demand,
is expected to increase its outlook for U.S. wheat and corn
stocks and to cut its forecast for soybean inventories.
Some corn traders bought back previously sold positions,
pushing up prices, "in case it's a friendlier report than a lot
of people want to expect," Hoops said.
Analysts expect U.S. 2014/15 corn ending stocks to increase
to 2.027 billion bushels, from 2.008 billion in November,
according to a Reuters survey.
CBOT March corn ended up 5 cents, or 1.3 percent, at
$3.95-1/4 a bushel. January soybeans rose 5-1/2 cents, or
0.5 percent, to $10.49-1/4 a bushel and are up almost 14 percent
since the beginning of October due to strong export demand,
particularly from top-importer China.
"The market is shifting its psychology to one where it is
recognizing that we have some really high usage, although still
no shortage of supplies," said Jefferies oilseeds analyst Anne
Frick. "I think people might be scaling down their carry-over
estimates, and the USDA is likely to do so as well."
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Nigel Hunt
in London and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Pravin Char)