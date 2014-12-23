* Nearby corn sets five-month high for 2nd consecutive day * Export demand, short covering boost corn prices * Wheat traders await details on Russian export curbs (Adds closing prices, fund buying) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Dec 23 U.S. corn futures on Tuesday hit a new five-month high for the second consecutive session on increasing global demand, while wheat futures climbed amid uncertainty about the impact of Russian export restrictions. Soybean futures finished near unchanged. Nearby March corn futures set a session high of $4.14-3/4 a bushel, the highest price for a front-month contract since July 3. Prices have reached new five-month highs in three out of the last four sessions as traditional buyers like Mexico, Japan and South Korea have increased purchases of U.S. corn. Rising demand has sparked short-covering by investors, traders said. "Is demand crazy-wild on corn? No, but it's improving," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities, a brokerage in Iowa. Chicago Board of Trade March corn ended up 2-1/4 cents, or 0.5 percent, at $4.14 a bushel. March wheat rose 9-3/4 cents, or 1.6 percent, to $6.35-1/2 a bushel, and January soybeans edged up 1/4 cent to $10.38-1/2 a bushel. Commodity funds were net buyers of 3,000 corn contracts, 4,000 wheat contracts and were even in soybeans, traders said. Wheat traders were watching Russia, expected to be the world's fourth-largest exporter this year, after the government on Monday stiffened its bid to curb grain exports with plans for an imminent duty on shipments. The timeline for restrictions and impact on the global market were unclear, however, traders said. Concerns about tightening supplies were helping to lift prices, they added. "It's still that uncertainty that's driving the market," Roose said. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a meeting on Monday that a proposal for an export duty would be finalised within 24 hours, although no official announcement was seen on Tuesday. "I actually thought the wheat would be a little lower today with no announcement out of Russia," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Illinois brokerage Allendale. In soybeans, a late round of profit-taking weighed on prices after the market rose earlier in the session on strong export demand, traders said. Prices at 2:13 p.m. CST (2013 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 414.00 2.25 0.6% -2.1% CBOT soy 1038.50 0.25 0.0% -21.1% CBOT meal 371.30 2.90 0.8% -15.2% CBOT soyoil 32.22 0.18 0.6% -17.2% CBOT wheat 635.50 9.75 1.6% 5.0% (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Grant McCool)