* Wheat drops to lowest level in more than a week * Traders book profits after rally last week * Corn, soybeans drift lower before Christmas holiday (Updates with unofficial closing U.S. prices; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Dec 24 U.S. grain and soybean futures slumped on Wednesday, with wheat dropping by 4 percent in a setback from a rally fueled by concerns over Russian export restrictions. The market extended a retreat from gains last week amid talk that Russia, expected to be the world's fourth-largest exporter this year, won't impose grain export duties until Feb. 1 and that the curbs may be less severe than previously thought, traders said. Russian officials are considering a duty of $50 per tonne on exports, or 20 percent of the value, several trade sources told Reuters, adding that there was no final decision yet. None of the sources were directly involved in the official discussions. Last week, wheat futures touched a seven-month high on fears that the restrictions would tighten global supplies. Moscow on Monday stiffened its bid to curb grain exports with plans for an imminent duty on shipments. A spokeswoman for Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, who had promised to prepare the proposal for an export duty, declined to comment on Wednesday. "We're continuing to see profit-taking," Brian Hoops, president of U.S. brokerage Midwest Market Solutions, said of the decline in futures prices. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat unofficially ended down 25-1/4 cents at $6.10-1/4 a bushel after hitting a session low of $6.06-1/4, the lowest price for a front-month contract since Dec. 15. Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, said it would not be affected by any Russian ban on wheat exports because it has alternative sources of supply. Moscow has not officially notified Egypt's state wheat buyer that it will be unable to supply wheat for January delivery as a result of export curbs, a senior Egyptian official said. The head of Russia's Grain Union said earlier that Russia may fail to supply wheat to Egypt's state buyer GASC in January as its exports have been effectively suspended by informal government curbs. "We don't know exactly what the fundamental situation is with Russia," Hoops said. CBOT March soybeans unofficially closed down 10 cents at $10.28-1/2 a bushel, and March corn was unofficially down 5-3/4 cents at $4.08-1/4 a bushel. Prices at 12:08 p.m. CST (1808 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 408.25 -5.75 -1.5% -3.3% CBOT soy 1028.50 -10.00 -1.0% -21.6% CBOT meal 371.00 -0.30 -0.1% -15.2% CBOT soyoil 32.01 -0.21 -0.8% -17.7% CBOT wheat 610.25 -25.25 -3.9% 1.0% (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Sybille de La Hamaide and Valerie Parent in Paris, Polina Devitt and Darya Korsunskaya in Moscow and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by William Hardy and Peter Galloway)