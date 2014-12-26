By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Dec 26 U.S. wheat futures traded near unchanged on Friday as the market had already anticipated Russia's announcement to restrict exports, while soybean and soyoil futures climbed. Corn was also firmer in thin trading one day after the Christmas holiday. Russia's decision on export limitations failed to rally wheat prices because the market had already factored in expectations for the curbs, traders said. Last week, Moscow imposed informal export controls in a bid to cool down domestic prices while also unveiling plans to impose a duty on exports. On Thursday, the government said Russia had introduced grain exports duties of no less than 35 euros per tonne, starting from Feb. 1 to stabilise domestic prices. Russia, expected to be the world's fourth-largest exporter this year, had been shipping record volumes from a large grain crop of 105 million tonnes as the rouble's plunging value has spurred a dash for foreign exchange. "Now that the news is out and everybody has it kind of factored in, we're just seeing a little bit of backpedaling in the wheat," said Karl Setzer, risk management team leader for MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat slipped 0.5 percent to $6.08-3/4 a bushel by 10:40 a.m. CST (1640 GMT). March corn rose 0.9 percent to $4.11-1/4 a bushel. January soybeans gained 1.3 percent to $10.42-1/2 a bushel, while January soybean oil jumped 1.6 percent to 32.43. The soy complex jumped on concerns about severe flooding in Malaysia that is likely to disrupt production of palm oil, an alternative for soyoil, traders said. "Bean oil is getting some help with the stories out of Malaysia, with the weather problems they are having," said Tom Fritz, partner with EFG Group in Chicago. Floods in key palm-growing areas would hinder harvesting, transportation and crushing of fresh palm fruits, leading to tighter supplies of the world's most traded vegetable oil in December and early 2015. Prices at 10:36 a.m. CST (1636 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 412.25 4.50 1.1% -2.3% CBOT soy 1042.75 14.00 1.4% -20.6% CBOT meal 375.40 4.00 1.1% -14.2% CBOT soyoil 32.43 0.50 1.6% -16.5% CBOT wheat 609.50 -2.00 -0.3% 0.7% (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)