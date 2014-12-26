By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Dec 26 U.S. wheat futures traded near
unchanged on Friday as the market had already anticipated
Russia's announcement to restrict exports, while soybean and
soyoil futures climbed.
Corn was also firmer in thin trading one day after the
Christmas holiday.
Russia's decision on export limitations failed to rally
wheat prices because the market had already factored in
expectations for the curbs, traders said. Last week, Moscow
imposed informal export controls in a bid to cool down domestic
prices while also unveiling plans to impose a duty on exports.
On Thursday, the government said Russia had introduced grain
exports duties of no less than 35 euros per tonne, starting from
Feb. 1 to stabilise domestic prices.
Russia, expected to be the world's fourth-largest exporter
this year, had been shipping record volumes from a large grain
crop of 105 million tonnes as the rouble's plunging value has
spurred a dash for foreign exchange.
"Now that the news is out and everybody has it kind of
factored in, we're just seeing a little bit of backpedaling in
the wheat," said Karl Setzer, risk management team leader for
MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat slipped 0.5 percent
to $6.08-3/4 a bushel by 10:40 a.m. CST (1640 GMT).
March corn rose 0.9 percent to $4.11-1/4 a bushel.
January soybeans gained 1.3 percent to $10.42-1/2 a
bushel, while January soybean oil jumped 1.6 percent to
32.43.
The soy complex jumped on concerns about severe flooding in
Malaysia that is likely to disrupt production of palm oil, an
alternative for soyoil, traders said.
"Bean oil is getting some help with the stories out of
Malaysia, with the weather problems they are having," said Tom
Fritz, partner with EFG Group in Chicago.
Floods in key palm-growing areas would hinder harvesting,
transportation and crushing of fresh palm fruits, leading to
tighter supplies of the world's most traded vegetable oil in
December and early 2015.
Prices at 10:36 a.m. CST (1636 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 412.25 4.50 1.1% -2.3%
CBOT soy 1042.75 14.00 1.4% -20.6%
CBOT meal 375.40 4.00 1.1% -14.2%
CBOT soyoil 32.43 0.50 1.6% -16.5%
CBOT wheat 609.50 -2.00 -0.3% 0.7%
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Additional reporting by Julie
Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)