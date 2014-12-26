(Adds closing prices, fund buying)
* Traders had factored in Russian grain export curbs
* Wheat market extends retreat from 7-month highs
* Technical, fund buying help drive up soybeans
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Dec 26 U.S. wheat futures on Friday
continued to decline from seven-month highs reached last week as
Russia made an anticipated announcement to restrict exports,
while soybean futures climbed.
Corn also jumped in thin trading one day after the Christmas
holiday.
On Thursday, when U.S. markets were closed, Russia said it
had introduced grain export duties of no less than 35 euros per
tonne, starting from Feb. 1 to stabilize domestic prices.
The decision was expected as Moscow imposed informal export
controls last week while unveiling plans to impose a duty on
exports. Russia, expected to be the world's fourth-largest
exporter this year, had been shipping record volumes from a
large grain crop of 105 million tonnes as the rouble's plunging
value has spurred a dash for foreign exchange.
"Now that the news is out and everybody has it kind of
factored in, we're just seeing a little bit of backpedaling in
the wheat," said Karl Setzer, risk management team leader for
MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat ended down
3/4-cent, or 0.1 percent, to $6.10-3/4 a bushel after sliding 24
cents on Wednesday.
March corn rose 7 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $4.14-3/4
a bushel. January soybeans gained 18-3/4 cents, or 1.8
percent, to $10.47-1/2 a bushel, and January soyoil
gained 0.53 cent, or 1.7 percent, to 32.46 cents per lb.
Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 soybean contracts, 4,000
corn contracts and sold an estimated 1,000 wheat contracts,
traders said.
Light technical buying helped lift soybeans, while soyoil
rose on severe flooding in Malaysia that is likely to disrupt
production of palm oil. The oils can be substituted for one
another.
"Bean oil is getting some help with the stories out of
Malaysia," said Tom Fritz, partner with EFG Group in Chicago.
Next week, snowfall should protect dormant wheat crops in
the U.S. Plains from major damage from a cold snap, agricultural
meteorologists said.
On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to
issue weekly U.S. export sales data.
Prices at 2:40 p.m. CST (2040 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 414.75 7.00 1.7% -1.8%
CBOT soy 1047.50 18.75 1.8% -20.2%
CBOT meal 380.50 8.30 2.2% -13.1%
CBOT soyoil 32.46 0.53 1.7% -16.4%
CBOT wheat 610.74 -0.75 -0.1% 0.8%
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)