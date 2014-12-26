(Adds closing prices, fund buying) * Traders had factored in Russian grain export curbs * Wheat market extends retreat from 7-month highs * Technical, fund buying help drive up soybeans By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Dec 26 U.S. wheat futures on Friday continued to decline from seven-month highs reached last week as Russia made an anticipated announcement to restrict exports, while soybean futures climbed. Corn also jumped in thin trading one day after the Christmas holiday. On Thursday, when U.S. markets were closed, Russia said it had introduced grain export duties of no less than 35 euros per tonne, starting from Feb. 1 to stabilize domestic prices. The decision was expected as Moscow imposed informal export controls last week while unveiling plans to impose a duty on exports. Russia, expected to be the world's fourth-largest exporter this year, had been shipping record volumes from a large grain crop of 105 million tonnes as the rouble's plunging value has spurred a dash for foreign exchange. "Now that the news is out and everybody has it kind of factored in, we're just seeing a little bit of backpedaling in the wheat," said Karl Setzer, risk management team leader for MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa. Chicago Board of Trade March wheat ended down 3/4-cent, or 0.1 percent, to $6.10-3/4 a bushel after sliding 24 cents on Wednesday. March corn rose 7 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $4.14-3/4 a bushel. January soybeans gained 18-3/4 cents, or 1.8 percent, to $10.47-1/2 a bushel, and January soyoil gained 0.53 cent, or 1.7 percent, to 32.46 cents per lb. Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 soybean contracts, 4,000 corn contracts and sold an estimated 1,000 wheat contracts, traders said. Light technical buying helped lift soybeans, while soyoil rose on severe flooding in Malaysia that is likely to disrupt production of palm oil. The oils can be substituted for one another. "Bean oil is getting some help with the stories out of Malaysia," said Tom Fritz, partner with EFG Group in Chicago. Next week, snowfall should protect dormant wheat crops in the U.S. Plains from major damage from a cold snap, agricultural meteorologists said. On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to issue weekly U.S. export sales data. Prices at 2:40 p.m. CST (2040 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 414.75 7.00 1.7% -1.8% CBOT soy 1047.50 18.75 1.8% -20.2% CBOT meal 380.50 8.30 2.2% -13.1% CBOT soyoil 32.46 0.53 1.7% -16.4% CBOT wheat 610.74 -0.75 -0.1% 0.8% (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)