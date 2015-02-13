* Soybeans extend gains on brisk export, domestic demand * Wheat stays in trading range despite gains * Corn follows wheat, soy higher; breaks losing streak (Adds closing prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Feb 13 U.S. soybean futures rose for the third consecutive day on Friday as demand for U.S. stocks of the oilseed remained strong while overseas buyers waited for supplies from the South American harvest to hit the market, traders said. Wheat futures jumped on a round of short covering but remained stuck in recent trading ranges. The strength in wheat and soybeans spilled over to corn, which showed little independent strength. For the week, soybeans rose 1.7 percent and wheat posted a 1.3 percent gain while corn firmed 0.5 percent. "Strong soy demand continues to hold up that complex this week despite the reality of a string of record harvests," Matt Zeller, director of market information at INTL FCStone, said in a note to clients. Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures settled up 6-3/4 cents at $9.90-1/2 a bushel. The front-month contract hit its highest since Feb. 3 during the session. "Soybean supplies are rising this year, but look at the projections for U.S. soybean exports. They (USDA) are talking about a record pace of shipments; that points to pretty strong demand," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. U.S. soybean processors likely maintained a healthy crushing pace during January as they scrambled to keep up with surging domestic demand, analysts said. Soybean crushings were expected to come in at 162.673 million bushels in the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly report set for release on Tuesday, according to the average of estimates from nine analysts in a Reuters poll. CBOT March corn was 4-1/4 cents higher at $3.87-1/4 a bushel while CBOT March wheat surged 11-3/4 cents to $5.33 a bushel. Wheat ended the week near session highs, which traders said was a bullish technical signal for the market despite weak fundamentals such as low demand for U.S. supplies. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAR5 387.25 1.11 4.25 383 SOYBEANS MAR5 990.5 0.69 6.75 983.75 SOY MEAL MAR5 332.3 0.54 1.8 330.5 SOYBEAN OIL MAR5 32.4 1.22 0.39 32.01 WHEAT SRW MAR5 533 2.25 11.75 521.25 ROUGH RICE MAR5 10.525 1.89 0.195 10.33 M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 189 1.34 2.5 186.5 LIGHT CRUDE MAR5 52.6 2.71 1.39 51.21 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17997.13 0.14 24.75 17972.38 GOLD LBMA 1228.61 N/A 6.41 1222.2 BALTIC EXCH DRY 530 -1.85 -10 540 US DOLLAR INDEX 94.207 0.12 0.113 94.094 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)