* Soybeans extend gains on brisk export, domestic demand
* Wheat stays in trading range despite gains
* Corn follows wheat, soy higher; breaks losing streak
(Adds closing prices)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Feb 13 U.S. soybean futures rose for
the third consecutive day on Friday as demand for U.S. stocks of
the oilseed remained strong while overseas buyers waited for
supplies from the South American harvest to hit the market,
traders said.
Wheat futures jumped on a round of short covering but
remained stuck in recent trading ranges. The strength in wheat
and soybeans spilled over to corn, which showed little
independent strength.
For the week, soybeans rose 1.7 percent and wheat
posted a 1.3 percent gain while corn firmed 0.5 percent.
"Strong soy demand continues to hold up that complex this
week despite the reality of a string of record harvests," Matt
Zeller, director of market information at INTL FCStone, said in
a note to clients.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures settled
up 6-3/4 cents at $9.90-1/2 a bushel. The front-month contract
hit its highest since Feb. 3 during the session.
"Soybean supplies are rising this year, but look at the
projections for U.S. soybean exports. They (USDA) are talking
about a record pace of shipments; that points to pretty strong
demand," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at
National Australia Bank.
U.S. soybean processors likely maintained a healthy crushing
pace during January as they scrambled to keep up with surging
domestic demand, analysts said.
Soybean crushings were expected to come in at 162.673
million bushels in the National Oilseed Processors Association's
monthly report set for release on Tuesday, according to the
average of estimates from nine analysts in a Reuters
poll.
CBOT March corn was 4-1/4 cents higher at $3.87-1/4 a
bushel while CBOT March wheat surged 11-3/4 cents to $5.33
a bushel.
Wheat ended the week near session highs, which traders said
was a bullish technical signal for the market despite weak
fundamentals such as low demand for U.S. supplies.
Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close
CORN MAR5 387.25 1.11 4.25 383
SOYBEANS MAR5 990.5 0.69 6.75 983.75
SOY MEAL MAR5 332.3 0.54 1.8 330.5
SOYBEAN OIL MAR5 32.4 1.22 0.39 32.01
WHEAT SRW MAR5 533 2.25 11.75 521.25
ROUGH RICE MAR5 10.525 1.89 0.195 10.33
M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 189 1.34 2.5 186.5
LIGHT CRUDE MAR5 52.6 2.71 1.39 51.21
DJ INDU AVERAGE 17997.13 0.14 24.75 17972.38
GOLD LBMA 1228.61 N/A 6.41 1222.2
BALTIC EXCH DRY 530 -1.85 -10 540
US DOLLAR INDEX 94.207 0.12 0.113 94.094
In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and
soymeal (dollars).
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)