By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, Feb 23 U.S. wheat and corn futures fell
to near three-week lows on Monday as a strong dollar loomed over
export demand along with aggressive competition from overseas
suppliers, traders said.
Soybeans, which have been underpinned by a tug-of-war for
nearby supplies between processors and exporters, turned lower
by midday Monday. The soy market was pressured by the selloff in
grains and as the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly
soy export inspections below a million tonnes for the first time
since early October.
"Global wheat stocks are ample, global trade is down and the
U.S. is just priced out of the market particularly with the
strong dollar," said Dennis Collins, a market analyst at Chicago
advisory Trilateral.
The dollar was firm on Monday - rising to its highest level
in more than a week - after Greece late Friday struck a
four-month bailout deal with euro zone finance ministers to
avoid default.
The strong dollar is also weighing on corn demand, traders
and analysts said.
"Export demand has been reasonable but the ethanol grind has
been down. So overall demand, while good, hasn't been extremely
robust," Collins added.
USDA's outlook conference held in Washington, D.C., last
week reminded traders that U.S. grain and oilseeds stocks will
be plentiful in the coming year.
By midsession, Chicago Board of Trade March wheat was
down 6-1/4 cents, or 1.2 percent, at $5.04 a bushel after
touching $5.03-1/2, its lowest point since Feb. 3.
March corn was down 6-1/4 cents, or 1.6 percent, at
$3.79, and March soybeans were down 5-1/4 cents, or 0.5
percent, at $9.94.
"The U.S. wheat market could break down to below $5 this
week as it is facing stiff competition from suppliers in Europe,
mainly France," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research
at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
The U.S. wheat market endured a run of disappointing export
news last week.
Morocco's grain agency bought European Union wheat in a
tender but received no offers in a parallel tender to buy U.S.
durum and soft wheat. Earlier in the week, Egypt's state grain
buyer bought 240,000 tonnes of French and Romanian wheat after
scrapping a tender for U.S. wheat only, citing high prices.
Prices at 11:31 a.m. CST (1731 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 379.00 -6.25 -1.6%
CBOT soy 994.00 -5.25 -0.5%
CBOT meal 345.90 -1.60 -0.5%
CBOT soyoil 30.96 -0.52 -1.7%
CBOT wheat 504.00 -6.25 -1.2%
CBOT rice 1052.00 -27.00 -2.5%
