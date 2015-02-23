(Adds closing prices)
By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, Feb 23 U.S. wheat and corn futures fell
to near three-week lows on Monday as a strong dollar loomed over
export demand along with aggressive competition from overseas
suppliers, traders said.
Soybeans, which remain underpinned by a tug-of-war for
nearby supplies between processors and exporters, ended mostly
unchanged after bouncing from session lows. The sell-off in
grains coupled with the U.S. Department of Agriculture reporting
weekly soy export inspections below a million tonnes for the
first time since early October pressured prices earlier in the
day.
"Global wheat stocks are ample, global trade is down and the
U.S. is just priced out of the market particularly with the
strong dollar," said Dennis Collins, market analyst at Chicago
advisory Trilateral.
The dollar was firm on Monday, rising to its highest level
in more than a week after Greece late Friday struck a four-month
bailout deal with euro zone finance ministers to avoid default.
The strong dollar is weighing on corn demand, traders and
analysts said, with the day's lows hit when the nearby contract
broke below its 100-day moving average.
"Export demand has been reasonable but the ethanol grind has
been down. So overall demand, while good, hasn't been extremely
robust," Collins said.
USDA's outlook conference held in Washington, D.C., last
week reminded traders that U.S. grain and oilseeds stocks will
be plentiful in the coming year.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat ended down 4-1/2
cents, or 0.9 percent, at $5.05-3/4 a bushel after touching
$5.03-1/2, its lowest since Feb. 3.
March corn closed down 6-1/2 cents, or 1.7 percent, at
$3.78-3/4, falling below its 100-day moving average of
$3.83-1/4.
March soybeans closed unchanged at $9.99-1/4.
"The U.S. wheat market could break down to below $5 this
week as it is facing stiff competition from suppliers in Europe,
mainly France," said Kaname Gokon, general manager of research
at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
The U.S. wheat market endured a run of disappointing export
news last week.
Morocco's grain agency bought European Union wheat in a
tender but received no offers in a parallel tender to buy U.S.
durum and soft wheat. Earlier in the week, Egypt's state grain
buyer bought 240,000 tonnes of French and Romanian wheat after
scrapping a tender for U.S. wheat only, citing high prices.
Prices at 2:29 p.m. CST (2029 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 378.75 -6.50 -1.7%
CBOT soy 999.25 0.00 0.0%
CBOT meal 348.30 0.80 0.2%
CBOT soyoil 31.14 -0.34 -1.1%
CBOT wheat 505.75 -4.50 -0.9%
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; editing by William Hardy, Peter Galloway
and Meredith Mazzilli)