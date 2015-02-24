(Updates prices, adds details, changes dateline to CHICAGO from
SYDNEY/PARIS, byline)
By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, Feb 24 Chicago Board of Trade soybeans
soared to a six-week high on Tuesday on the potential for
increased U.S. demand as world buyers worry about supply
disruptions in Brazil due a trucker strike and rains stalling
harvest, traders said.
Additional support stemmed from a tight supply of soybeans
at U.S. Gulf export terminal as icy U.S. Midwest rivers after a
week of frigid temperatures slowed barges headed to U.S. Gulf
export terminals.
Corn and wheat gained too, after slumping more than 1
percent on Monday.
Traders had been expecting China, the world's top soy buyer,
to begin shifting its business from the United States to South
America where the harvest is underway. But Brazilian truckers
protesting high fuel prices blocked main roads there, slowing
the movement of grain to Paranagua, the country's second-largest
grain hub.
"The Chinese are watching this truck strike pretty closely
as to whether it shifts any nearby float demand to the U.S. I
don't think it has - but if continues longer, it could,"
one-cash-connected U.S. trader said.
"This time of year you don't buy one more barge than you
need to. But then, all of a sudden, if you start to see business
switched you wish you'd bought more barges," the trader added.
The nearby Gulf barge soy market remained at a significant
premium to deferred months on Tuesday.
Rains across northwestern Brazil, the largest soybean
production state, was stalling harvest and keeping the pipeline
supply thin, traders said.
CBOT March soybeans were hovering near a six-week
high, up 22-3/4 cents, or 2.3 percent, at $10.22 a bushel by the
mid-session.
"So far, Brazilian harvest selling has been guarded," said
Rich Feltes, vice president of commodity research for brokerage
R.J. O'Brien. "It will be interesting to see how much cash moves
in response to the bean market breaking out to a new high."
CBOT March corn rose 4 cents, up 1.1 percent to
$3.82-3/4.
Chicago May wheat was up 4-3/4 cents, or 0.9 percent
at $5.10-1/2 while Kansas City March wheat gained on
Chicago, up 7 cents, or 1.4 percent at $5.38-1/4 after Egypt's
GASC bought 290,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat in its
American-wheat only tender.
Prices at 10:57 a.m. CST (1657 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 382.75 4.00 1.1%
CBOT soy 1022.00 22.75 2.3%
CBOT meal 357.80 9.50 2.7%
CBOT soyoil 31.49 0.35 1.1%
CBOT wheat 510.50 4.75 0.9%
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de
La Hamaide in Paris. Editing by David Evans and Alan Crosby)