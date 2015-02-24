(Updates prices, adds details, changes dateline to CHICAGO from SYDNEY/PARIS, byline) By Christine Stebbins CHICAGO, Feb 24 Chicago Board of Trade soybeans soared to a six-week high on Tuesday on the potential for increased U.S. demand as world buyers worry about supply disruptions in Brazil due a trucker strike and rains stalling harvest, traders said. Additional support stemmed from a tight supply of soybeans at U.S. Gulf export terminal as icy U.S. Midwest rivers after a week of frigid temperatures slowed barges headed to U.S. Gulf export terminals. Corn and wheat gained too, after slumping more than 1 percent on Monday. Traders had been expecting China, the world's top soy buyer, to begin shifting its business from the United States to South America where the harvest is underway. But Brazilian truckers protesting high fuel prices blocked main roads there, slowing the movement of grain to Paranagua, the country's second-largest grain hub. "The Chinese are watching this truck strike pretty closely as to whether it shifts any nearby float demand to the U.S. I don't think it has - but if continues longer, it could," one-cash-connected U.S. trader said. "This time of year you don't buy one more barge than you need to. But then, all of a sudden, if you start to see business switched you wish you'd bought more barges," the trader added. The nearby Gulf barge soy market remained at a significant premium to deferred months on Tuesday. Rains across northwestern Brazil, the largest soybean production state, was stalling harvest and keeping the pipeline supply thin, traders said. CBOT March soybeans were hovering near a six-week high, up 22-3/4 cents, or 2.3 percent, at $10.22 a bushel by the mid-session. "So far, Brazilian harvest selling has been guarded," said Rich Feltes, vice president of commodity research for brokerage R.J. O'Brien. "It will be interesting to see how much cash moves in response to the bean market breaking out to a new high." CBOT March corn rose 4 cents, up 1.1 percent to $3.82-3/4. Chicago May wheat was up 4-3/4 cents, or 0.9 percent at $5.10-1/2 while Kansas City March wheat gained on Chicago, up 7 cents, or 1.4 percent at $5.38-1/4 after Egypt's GASC bought 290,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat in its American-wheat only tender. Prices at 10:57 a.m. CST (1657 GMT) LAST NET PCT CHG CHG CBOT corn 382.75 4.00 1.1% CBOT soy 1022.00 22.75 2.3% CBOT meal 357.80 9.50 2.7% CBOT soyoil 31.49 0.35 1.1% CBOT wheat 510.50 4.75 0.9% (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris. Editing by David Evans and Alan Crosby)