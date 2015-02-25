(Updates prices, adds analysts' quotes, changes headline to CHICAGO from
HAMBURG/SINGAPORE)
By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO Feb 25 Chicago Board of Trade soybeans retreated on
Wednesday from a six-week high on prospects for a Brazilian truck drivers'
strike to end soon, a situation that has threatened exports just as the
country's massive soybean crop is entering world markets.
CBOT wheat fell as U.S. wheat remained too pricey in world markets and
continued to miss out on big tenders. The exception was Egypt buying 290,000
tonnes of U.S. wheat on Tuesday, but the purchase was financed with U.S. credit.
Corn was also weak on Wednesday, with volatile currency markets continuing
to keep traders on their toes. The U.S. dollar softened a bit but remained near
an 11-year high, making American grain less price competitive. In Ukraine, a
leading grain exporter, the central bank halted commercial currency trading
until week's end after its currency collapsed.
"The fact the Brazilian port of Santos was reopened is a sign that both
sides are actively working to making something happen," said Joe Lardy, a grains
market analyst with CHS Hedging.
Governmental officials are meeting with Brazilian truckers protesting high
fuel prices, who have blocked roads and disrupted grain movement the past week,
at 11 a.m. CT (1700 GMT) on Wednesday.
"With the offer of the government to negotiate, the situation seems to be
improving," said Dan Basse, head of consultancy AgResource, noting that six
Brazilian states are now imposing hefty fines to protesters and allowing federal
police to clear roads.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybeans fell 1 cent, 0.1 percent, to
$10.15 a bushel by 10:40 a.m. CT (1640 GMT).
Chicago March wheat was down 7-1/2 cents, or 1.5 percent at $4.98-1/4.
March corn fell 3-1/2 cents, down 0.9 percent to $3.74 a bushel.
"There is a negative impact from the stronger dollar, which would damage
U.S. export competitiveness, and the view that wheat supplies are large," Frank
Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in
Singapore; Editing by David Goodman and Meredith Mazzilli)