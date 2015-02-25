(Updates with closing prices, adds comments by Brazil
agriculture minister, analyst)
By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, Feb 25 Chicago Board of Trade soybeans
retreated on Wednesday from a six-week high earlier this week,
on prospects for an imminent end to the Brazilian truck drivers'
strike which had threatened exports just as the country's
massive soybean crop was entering world markets.
CBOT wheat also fell as U.S. wheat remains too pricey in
world markets and continues to miss out on big tenders. The
exception was Egypt buying 290,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat on
Tuesday, but the purchase was financed with U.S. credit.
Corn was also weak, with volatile currency markets keeping
traders on their toes. The U.S. dollar softened a bit but
remained near an 11-year high, making American grain less
price-competitive. In Ukraine, a leading grain exporter, the
central bank halted commercial currency trading until week's end
after its currency collapsed.
The Brazilian agriculture minister said after a meeting with
truckers on Wednesday afternoon the government was not easing
its higher fuel tax - the issue that sparked the week-long
strike - but noted truckers showed flexibility and said she was
confident a solution would be reached soon.
The government had begun fining protesters and several
states allowed the federal police to clear the roads, traders
said.
"The sell-off was triggered by some lessening concerns about
the situation in Brazil," said Anne Frick, a senior oilseeds
analyst with Jefferies-Bache. "The idea this issue might be
going into the Brazilian courts has people a little more
confident that truckers may back off their protests."
U.S. traders also noted the Brazilian soymeal basis weakened
on Wednesday, an indication processors were getting enough
soybeans to crush despite the strike.
CBOT March soybeans ended down 8-1/4 cents, 0.8
percent, at $10.07-3/4 a bushel, after soaring to a six-week
high of $10.29 on Tuesday.
Chicago March wheat closed 8 cents lower, or down 1.6
percent, at $4.97-3/4 - breaking below $5 for the first time in
three weeks. March corn closed down 1-3/4 cents, or 0.5
percent lower, at $3.75-3/4 a bushel.
"The wheat market got excited about Egypt's GASC activity
this week but the reality is GASC had a coupon," said Joe Lardy,
a grains analyst with CHS Hedging. "As we continue to calculate
world wheat values - the U.S. is still out of the market."
Prices at 1:42 p.m. CST (1942 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 375.75 -1.75 -0.5%
CBOT soy 1007.75 -8.25 -0.8%
CBOT meal 350.50 -6.40 -1.8%
CBOT soyoil 31.71 0.29 0.9%
CBOT wheat 497.75 -8.00 -1.6%
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; editing by David Goodman, Meredith
Mazzilli and Matthew Lewis)