(Updates prices, adds analysts comments, changes dateline; previous SINGAPORE/PARIS) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, March 3 U.S. soybeans fell as much as 1 percent to a one-week low on Tuesday in a technical sell-off sparked by a dissipating truckers strike in Brazil and the advancing harvest of what is expected to be the country's biggest soy crop ever. Wheat and corn futures were mixed, with support from bargain buying after big declines on Monday even as a strong dollar expanded the competitive disadvantage of U.S. supplies in global markets. "As the truckers strike is easing, the (soy) market is easing back. That's the dominant issue," said Don Roose, analyst at brokerage U.S. Commodities in Iowa. There were 18 roadblocks in Brazil, down from more than 100 a week ago, with a key highway open in the soybean state of Mato Grosso following meetings between the government and truckers protesting rising freight costs. Roose said 50-60 cents was built into soybean prices as risk premium due to the weeks-long strike, and that nearby Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures <0#S:> could fall to $9.80 per bushel as more supplies reach Brazilian ports. Most-active CBOT May soybeans were down 5-3/4 cents at $10.08 per bushel as of 11:03 a.m. CST (1703 GMT), trimming early losses after finding support near the psychological threshold of $10. Corn futures also pared declines to turn higher after a closely watched analytics firm trimmed estimates for Brazilian corn and soybean production and lifted its outlook for crop production in Argentina, according to trade sources. CBOT May corn was up 2-1/4 cents to $3.90-1/4 while CBOT May wheat gained 3-3/4 cents to $5.03-3/4. The dollar eased slightly against a basket of currencies after reaching a nearly 12-year high on Monday. "U.S. wheat is hardly able to compete internationally at prices well above $5 given that the U.S. dollar is also continuing to appreciate," Commerzbank said in a note. "We therefore see little upside potential for U.S. wheat in the current environment and would regard any phases of price strength as merely temporary." Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAY5 390.25 0.58 2.25 388 SOYBEANS MAY5 1008 -0.57 -5.75 1013.75 SOY MEAL MAY5 329.3 -1.26 -4.2 333.5 SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 33.05 0.67 0.22 32.83 WHEAT SRW MAY5 503.75 0.75 3.75 500 ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.775 -0.23 -0.025 10.795 M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 186.5 0.54 1 185.5 LIGHT CRUDE APR5 50.18 1.19 0.59 49.59 DJ INDU AVERAGE 18159.22 -0.71 -129.41 18288.63 BALTIC EXCH DRY 553 0.91 5 548 US DOLLAR INDEX 95.106 -0.37 -0.356 95.462 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Dale Hudson)