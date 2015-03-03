(Updates U.S. market activity to close) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, March 3 U.S. soybeans fell to a one-week low on Tuesday in a technical selloff sparked by a weakening truckers strike in Brazil and the advancing harvest of what is expected to be Brazil's biggest soy crop ever. Soybean futures trimmed their losses late in the session while corn and wheat each reversed earlier declines to settle mostly higher, lifted by bargain buying and news of another strike, this time by farmers in Argentina. Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans finished 1-1/2 cents lower at $10.12-1/4 per bushel, a dime above their lows. Prices earlier tumbled on signs of a resolution in Brazil, where truckers were blocking roads, preventing soybeans and other goods from reaching port. There were 18 roadblocks, down from more than 100 a week ago, with a key highway open in the soybean state of Mato Grosso following meetings between the government and truckers protesting rising freight costs. However, Argentina's main growers organization said farmers there will suspend grain sales for three days to protest export quotas. The strike could limit the flow of agricultural products, pushing export demand to the United States and underpinning prices. "Beans continued their break today off of more talk of easing trucker blockades in Brazil, but the market seemed to run into some Chinese pricing, and a late announcement that Argie farmers will call a strike next week," ED&F Man Capital analyst Charlie Sernatinger said in a note to clients. CBOT May corn settled 3 cents higher at $3.91 per bushel and CBOT May wheat jumped 6 cents to $5.06. Plentiful global grain supplies, coupled with a strong dollar that expanded the competitive disadvantage of U.S. supplies in global markets, continued to anchor prices. Wheat earlier tested its more than four-month low reached last week. "U.S. wheat is hardly able to compete internationally at prices well above $5 given that the U.S. dollar is also continuing to appreciate," Commerzbank said in a note. "We therefore see little upside potential for U.S. wheat in the current environment and would regard any phases of price strength as merely temporary." Last Pct Net Pvs Change Change Close CORN MAY5 391 0.77 3 388 SOYBEANS MAY5 1012.25 -0.15 -1.5 1013.75 SOY MEAL MAY5 332.8 -0.21 -0.7 333.5 SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 32.97 0.43 0.14 32.83 WHEAT SRW MAY5 506 1.2 6 500 ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.625 -1.57 -0.17 10.795 M.WHEAT EUR MAY5 187 0.81 1.5 185.5 LIGHT CRUDE APR5 50.68 2.2 1.09 49.59 DJ INDU AVERAGE 18203.37 -0.47 -85.26 18288.63 BALTIC EXCH DRY 553 0.91 5 548 US DOLLAR INDEX 95.419 -0.05 -0.043 95.462 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Dale Hudson and Peter Galloway)