* Easing S. America strike worries pressure soybeans
* Wheat down as strong dollar may hit U.S. exports
* Corn losses minimized amid mixed ethanol data
(Updates with Brazil trucker strike ending, adds closing
prices, fund selling totals)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, March 4 U.S. soybean futures fell for a
third straight session on Wednesday as the end of a truckers'
strike in Brazil and easing concerns about a farmers' protest in
Argentina reduced fears of major South American export
disruptions.
Wheat fell under the combined pressure of a stronger dollar,
which makes U.S. grain more expensive on world markets, and an
improving outlook for the U.S. winter wheat crop.
Corn slumped along with soybeans and wheat, but losses were
lessened by firm cash market prices and supportive government
weekly ethanol stocks data.
"The stronger dollar and the receding impact of the truck
drivers' strike in Brazil are the main factors weakening grain
and soybean prices today," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood
economist at ABN AMRO Bank.
Brazilian police said only four highway roadblocks remained
on Wednesday, down from 100 nationwide a week earlier.
The dollar hit its highest since September 2003 against a
basket of currencies on Wednesday.
Brazil's real fell to a more than 10-year low against the
dollar, prompting heavy farmer selling of newly harvested
soybeans, traders said.
Chicago Board of Trade May soybeans fell 18-1/4 cents,
or 1.8 percent, to a 2-1/2 week low of $9.94 a bushel. Commodity
funds sold an estimated net 7,000 contracts on the day, trade
sources said.
CBOT May corn was down 1-1/2 cents, or 0.4 percent, at
$3.89-1/2 a bushel.
Traders downplayed news that Argentine farmers will suspend
grain sales for three days to protest against export quotas and
other government policies.
"Three days isn't a very long time to worry the market,
especially when you have global supply forecasts as large as
they are," said Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity
Analytics.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a drop
in ethanol output last week to the lowest since October, but
stocks of the corn-based biofuel also declined, a supportive
factor for corn.
"The corn probably would have joined the beans and the wheat
down 1 to 2 percent if not for the ethanol numbers," Zuzolo
said.
CBOT May SRW wheat futures shed 10 cents, or 2
percent, to $4.96 a bushel. May hard red winter wheat
dropped 8 cents, or 1.5 percent, to $5.27-1/4 a bushel.
U.S. wheat has failed to win much business in several recent
international tenders, with cheaper supplies from Europe
cornering sales. The stronger dollar further dampened export
hopes.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by David Goodman, Gunna
Dickson and Peter Galloway)