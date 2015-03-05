* Wheat falls for 2nd day as dollar strengthens

* Soybeans tumble as Brazil strike peters out (Updates with closing U.S. prices)

By Rod Nickel

March 5 Chicago wheat futures fell to their lowest nearby price in five months on Thursday, pressured by the stronger dollar and huge global supplies.

Soybeans fell for the fourth straight session on bleak export prospects in the face of stiff competition, traders said. Corn finished slightly higher.

Chicago Board of Trade May wheat dropped 3.1 percent, or 15-1/2 cents, to $4.80-1/2 a bushel, and set a contract low. The March contract, which traded in lighter volume, fell to the lowest nearby price since October.

Selling based on technical indicators accelerated the drop, traders said.

U.S. wheat has failed to win business in several recent international tenders, with cheaper supplies from Europe cornering sales.

"Frankly, the United States is just too high (priced)," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities. "There's too much wheat on the world market."

European and Black Sea region countries have ample amounts to sell, he said.

The dollar was up 0.4 percent against a basket of major currencies, making U.S. supplies more expensive in world markets.

May soybeans fell 0.9 percent, or 8-1/2 cents, to $9.85-1/2 a bushel, touching their weakest since Feb. 12.

South American soybean producers are expected to flood the market as a record harvest peaks and supply bottlenecks ease as a truck drivers' strike in Brazil petered out.

The market had added a premium to soybean prices to account for the strike, and traders were removing it, Roose said.

May corn edged up 1 cent, at $3.90-1/2 a bushel, helped by technical buying. The U.S. government reported weekly export sales in the range of market forecasts.

Prices at 1:49 p.m. CST (1949 GMT)

LAST NET PCT

CHG CHG CBOT corn 390.50 1.00 0.3% CBOT soy 985.50 -8.50 -0.9% CBOT meal 325.20 -1.90 -0.6% CBOT soyoil 31.57 -0.64 -2.0% CBOT wheat 480.50 -15.50 -3.1% (Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub and Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by Andrew Heavens, Jeffrey Benkoe and Chizu Nomiyama)