* Chinese stimulus move helps soy rise for 5th day
* Wheat higher after last week's slide on rain, exports
* Crop report eyed for wheat ratings after rain
(Updates with closing prices)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, April 20 U.S. soybean futures rose for
a fifth consecutive session on Monday on worries about a
possible trucker strike in Brazil and as an economic stimulus
move by top importer China reinforced expectations of brisk
demand for the oilseed.
Wheat rebounded from steep losses last week, although gains
were capped by improving soil moisture across the winter wheat
belt and weak global demand for U.S. supplies.
Corn futures eased for the first time in five sessions as
forecasts for mostly favorable corn planting weather in the
coming weeks prompted liquidation of long corn/short soybean
spreads.
Chicago Board Of Trade May soybeans rose 8-3/4 cents,
or 0.9 percent, to a two-week high of $9.77-1/2 a bushel. The
five-session streak of gains was the longest since December.
Another possible trucker strike in Brazil could slow the
outflow of newly harvested soybeans to global markets, but ports
are believed to have enough stocks on hand to offset a short
term slowdown in truck deliveries.
China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves in a bid to spur bank lending and
combat slowing growth.
China imports more than 60 percent of soybeans traded
worldwide and positive economic indicators tend to boost market
sentiment.
"As far as soybeans are concerned, 2015/16 currently looks
like showing another considerable supply surplus," Commerzbank
analysts said in a note. "We therefore remain sceptical as to
whether the soybean price will be able to maintain its upswing
of recent days for any length of time."
CBOT May corn fell to $3.78 a bushel, down 1-3/4
cents, or 0.5 percent, on the day.
Lower-than-normal temperatures across the Midwest this week
should slow corn planting while late-week rains in the southern
half of the crop belt will stall fieldwork, a forecaster said.
CBOT May wheat gained 4-1/4 cents, or 0.8 percent, to
$4.98-3/4 a bushel.
But the slide in prices failed to generate demand for U.S.
supplies as Egypt bought 300,000 tonnes of cheaper French,
Russian and Romanian wheat in a snap tender on Saturday.
Meanwhile, U.S. prices were well above Russian wheat costs in a
tender by Iraq.
Much of the U.S. Plains saw some weekend rain and traders
are now waiting to see if crop ratings will show an improvement
in a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture report published
after the close of trading on Monday.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Alison Williams,
W Simon and James Dalgleish)