* U.S. weather cool but mostly dry, aiding corn planting
* Soybeans lower as bird flu fears pressure soymeal
* Wheat up in technical bounce despite poor export demand
(Adds closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, April 21 U.S. corn futures fell more
than 1 percent on Tuesday on planting progress in the world's
top producer, coupled with concerns about bird flu slowing
demand for poultry feed, traders said.
Soybeans declined as the bird flu fears pressured futures
for soymeal, which like corn is a major poultry feed ingredient.
But wheat firmed on short-covering after prices were able to
hold above last week's lows.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, May corn settled down 5
cents at $3.73 per bushel. May soybeans ended down 2-1/4
cents at $9.75-1/4 a bushel and May wheat rose 2 cents to
$5.00-3/4 a bushel.
Corn fell as the spread of avian influenza in the U.S.
poultry sector added to concerns about slowing grain demand. The
U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday confirmed a lethal strain
of bird flu affecting millions of hens at an egg-laying facility
in Iowa, the worst case so far in an outbreak that has reached
about a dozen states.
Shares of Hormel Foods Corp fell more than 2 percent
after the Minnesota-based company said that the impact of avian
influenza may drag its fiscal 2015 earnings toward the lower end
of forecasts.
"We have seen that (bird flu) can affect feed demand in the
past when we've had outbreaks, not only in (the) U.S. but also
overseas," said Shawn McCambridge with Jefferies Bache in
Chicago.
Corn also fell on forecasts for benign weather in the U.S.
crop belt this week that should promote fieldwork. The USDA said
corn planting was 9 percent complete by Sunday in the 18
top-producing states, behind the five-year average of 13
percent.
"The 9 percent (figure) was maybe a little on the light side
compared with what people were thinking, but the weather
forecast in general looks fairly clear into the weekend. We
could see a lot of progress being made," McCambridge said.
Further pressure came from news that Argentina authorized
the export of an additional 3.5 million tonnes of its 2014/2015
corn crop.
Wheat's strength was seen as technical. Commodity funds hold
a massive net short position in CBOT wheat, leaving the market
vulnerable to short-covering. Still, ample world stocks and poor
export demand for U.S. supplies hang over the market, capping
rallies.
"All the bad news is already in the market," said Austin
Damiani of Frontier Futures.
CBOT settlements:
Net Percent
Product Last change change
CBOT wheat Wc1 500.75 2.00 0.4
CBOT corn Cc1 373.00 -5.00 -1.3
CBOT soybeans Sc1 975.25 -2.25 -0.4
CBOT soymeal SMc1 315.80 -2.70 -0.8
CBOT soyoil BOc1 31.82 0.23 0.7
Prices for wheat, corn and soybeans in cents per bushel,
soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford, Louise Heavens,
James Dalgleish and Jonathan Oatis)