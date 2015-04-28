* Corn mixed on favorable U.S. weather, technicals

* Soybeans at 3-week high on USDA announcement (Updates prices; adds analyst comments; changes byline, dateline, previously PARIS/SINGAPORE)

By Michael Hirtzer

CHICAGO, April 28 U.S. wheat tumbled to its lowest levels since June 2010 on Tuesday, pressured by stable crop conditions and recent rains in what were dry portions of the southern Plains.

A massive net short position held by speculative investors also weighed on Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures <0#W:> amid plentiful global grain supplies and cheaper offerings out of Europe and the Black Sea region.

"The big funds want to press the market lower, and lower we go," said CHS Hedging research manager Joe Lardy.

Corn <0#C:> was narrowly mixed, hovering near a six-month bottom on offsetting factors of favorable U.S. weather and technically oversold futures.

Dry conditions forecast for roughly the next 10 days in the Midwest was expected to allow farmers to rapidly plant corn, limiting the potential of switching to soybean seeds, which have a shorter growing season.

"Weather forecasters continue to forecast improving conditions for fieldwork over most of the Midwest," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note to clients.

Soybean futures <0#S:> jumped about 1 percent to a three-week high on expectations of minimal corn-to-soy switching. Also, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said earlier that exporters sold 390,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for shipment to unknown destinations during the 2015/16 marketing season.

"It doesn't look like we're going to have areas that are drowned out of corn and put into beans," Lardy said.

CBOT May wheat was down 4-3/4 cents at $4.65-1/2 per bushel as of 10:55 a.m. CDT, its lowest in nearly five years after earlier in the session knocking out previous lows from October.

Wheat prices in Russia and Europe also eased, respectively, on ideas that Moscow will remove a wheat export tax and crop-friendly rains in France and Germany.

CBOT corn for May delivery was up 1-3/4 cents at $3.62-1/4 per bushel, while May soybeans were 14-1/4 cents higher at $9.87-1/4. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Joseph Radford, Mark Heinrich and Lisa Von Ahn)