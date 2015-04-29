(Updates prices, adds analyst comments; changes byline,
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, April 29 U.S. corn edged higher on
Wednesday, rebounding from a six-month low notched in the
previous session on light investor short covering and a weaker
dollar.
Soybeans also gained at the Chicago Board of Trade on
exporter demand, led by top importer China, while wheat prices
were mixed after Tuesday's nearly five-year low.
Grains trading volumes were likely to be light ahead of a
U.S. Federal Reserve statement expected at 1 p.m. CDT (1800
GMT), at the conclusion of a two-day meeting. The dollar
fell to the lowest level in nine weeks on expectations the Fed
will not hike interest rates, and after earlier data showing
disappointing U.S. economic growth.
"The lower dollar is helping keep the shorts out of the
(grains) market," said Global Commodities Analytics analyst Mike
Zuzolo. "You still have major demand issues to contend with,
preventing a major short-covering rally ... that would encourage
new longs to come in as well."
Russia's deputy prime minister told reporters the country
will make a decision by mid-May - ahead of schedule - on whether
to remove a tax on wheat exports.
Exporters in Russia, Ukraine and Europe have stolen away
market share from shippers in the United States in recent years
while a U.S. outbreak of bird flu affecting millions of turkeys
and chickens also created worries of corn and soymeal demand.
Front-month CBOT May corn was up 1 cent at $3.62 per
bushel as of 10:23 a.m. CDT (1623 GMT). Soybeans for May
delivery were up 5-1/2 cents to $9.83 per bushel, on pace
for their third session of gains but below the three-week peak
reached on Tuesday.
CBOT May wheat was up 2 cents to $4.73-1/2 after
falling to the lowest levels since June 2010 on Tuesday.
Weather conditions also anchored grain and oilseed prices,
with crop-friendly rains for wheat in France and Germany and in
the southern U.S. Plains. In the U.S. Midwest corn belt,
forecasts called for dry conditions and warmer temperatures,
ideal for spring corn sowings.
The outlook in the Midwest was favorable for planting for
most of the next two weeks, the Commodity Weather Group said in
a note to clients. "Any interruptions to fieldwork are still
limited in scope until broader rains arrive next Wednesday," the
agency said.
