CHICAGO, April 29 U.S. corn edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a six-month low notched in the previous session on light investor short covering and a weaker dollar.

Soybeans also gained at the Chicago Board of Trade on exporter demand, led by top importer China, while wheat prices were mixed after Tuesday's nearly five-year low.

Grains trading volumes were likely to be light ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve statement expected at 1 p.m. CDT (1800 GMT), at the conclusion of a two-day meeting. The dollar fell to the lowest level in nine weeks on expectations the Fed will not hike interest rates, and after earlier data showing disappointing U.S. economic growth.

"The lower dollar is helping keep the shorts out of the (grains) market," said Global Commodities Analytics analyst Mike Zuzolo. "You still have major demand issues to contend with, preventing a major short-covering rally ... that would encourage new longs to come in as well."

Russia's deputy prime minister told reporters the country will make a decision by mid-May - ahead of schedule - on whether to remove a tax on wheat exports.

Exporters in Russia, Ukraine and Europe have stolen away market share from shippers in the United States in recent years while a U.S. outbreak of bird flu affecting millions of turkeys and chickens also created worries of corn and soymeal demand.

Front-month CBOT May corn was up 1 cent at $3.62 per bushel as of 10:23 a.m. CDT (1623 GMT). Soybeans for May delivery were up 5-1/2 cents to $9.83 per bushel, on pace for their third session of gains but below the three-week peak reached on Tuesday.

CBOT May wheat was up 2 cents to $4.73-1/2 after falling to the lowest levels since June 2010 on Tuesday.

Weather conditions also anchored grain and oilseed prices, with crop-friendly rains for wheat in France and Germany and in the southern U.S. Plains. In the U.S. Midwest corn belt, forecasts called for dry conditions and warmer temperatures, ideal for spring corn sowings.

The outlook in the Midwest was favorable for planting for most of the next two weeks, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. "Any interruptions to fieldwork are still limited in scope until broader rains arrive next Wednesday," the agency said.

