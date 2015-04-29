(Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds analyst comment)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, April 29 U.S. grains jumped as much as
1 percent on Wednesday, with corn rebounding from a six-month
low and wheat from a nearly five-year low on support from short
covering and a weaker dollar.
Soybeans also gained at the Chicago Board of Trade, buoyed
by a strike of boat captains at the main grains port in
Argentina, the top exporter of soymeal and soyoil.
Each market rallied to session highs in the final minutes of
trading, in the wake of a U.S. Federal Reserve statement that
suggested the bank may wait for better economic growth before
hiking interest rates.
The dollar fell to a nine-week low after earlier data
showing the U.S. economy growing more slowly than expected.
"The lower dollar is helping keep the shorts out of the
(grains) market," said Global Commodities Analytics analyst Mike
Zuzolo. "You still have major demand issues to contend with,
preventing a major short-covering rally ... that would encourage
new longs to come in as well."
Russia's deputy prime minister told reporters the country
will make a decision by mid-May - ahead of schedule - on whether
to remove a tax on wheat exports.
Exporters in Russia, Ukraine and Europe have stolen away
market share from shippers in the United States in recent years
while a U.S. outbreak of bird flu affecting millions of turkeys
and chickens also created worries of corn and soymeal demand.
Front-month CBOT May corn finished 2 cents higher at
$3.63 per bushel while CBOT May wheat climbed 5-3/4
cents, or 1.3 percent, to $4.77-1/4.
CBOT May soybeans were up 11 cents to $9.88-1/2 per
bushel while soymeal delivered in May jumped 2 percent
to $324.20 per ton, the highest in three weeks.
"This morning, all the talk is Argentina... that is the
reason the bean market has been held up here," said AgResource
Co President Dan Basse.
Weather conditions capped gains in grain prices, with
crop-friendly rains for wheat in France and Germany and in the
southern U.S. Plains. In the U.S. Midwest corn belt, forecasts
called for dry conditions and warmer temperatures, ideal for
spring corn sowings.
The outlook in the Midwest was favorable for planting for
most of the next two weeks, the Commodity Weather Group said in
a note to clients. "Any interruptions to fieldwork are still
limited in scope until broader rains arrive next Wednesday," the
agency said.
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Michael
Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)