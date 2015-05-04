* Talk of China interest sparks buying in soy
* Corn falls for third day on fast planting pace
* Wheat weakens as Plains weather improves
(Updates with closing prices)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, May 4 U.S. soybean futures rose 1.3
percent on Monday, following a sharp rally in soyoil that
stemmed from talk of rising demand on the export market.
"I've heard some talk that China has an increased appetite
for (soy)oil, said Bill Gentry, broker at Risk Management
Associates. "That has given some value add to (soybeans)."
Corn and wheat futures edged lower, pressured by a bearish
fundamental picture for both grains but a round of bargain
buying and short covering lent support to both commodities and
kept the losses in check.
Forecasts for rain across the U.S. Plains this week,
arriving just in time to shepherd the hard red winter wheat crop
through its last critical phase of development, were weighing on
wheat prices.
Corn was anchored by expectations that a U.S. Department of
Agriculture report on Monday afternoon will show that farmers
seeded huge chunks of their acreage in the past week.
Additionally, rainfall around the Midwest in recent days was
seen as beneficial to the newly seeded crop.
"Fieldwork has been mostly shut down this weekend as rains
spread throughout the Midwest, but the trade expects big-time
corn planting numbers to be released this afternoon," Matt
Zeller, director of market information at INTL FCStone, said in
a note to clients. "All eyes will be on the Crop Progress report
with around a 50 percent number anticipated."
The expected pace of corn seeding added further support to
soybeans as a quick planting of the grain means that less
acreage will be switched to the oilseed.
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for July delivery
settled up 11-1/2 cents at $9.76-1/4 a bushel. CBOT July soyoil
futures gained 1.05 cents to 32.63 cents a bushel.
Buying in soyoil accelerated after the July contract broke
through technical resistance at its 100-day moving average.
Soybeans closed above the July contract's 30-day and 40-day
moving averages.
CBOT July corn was down 1-3/4 cents at $3.61-1/4 a
bushel. The front-month contract hit its lowest since Oct. 27
during the overnight trading session.
CBOT July wheat was 1-1/4 cents lower at $4.72-3/4 a
bushel.
(Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and
Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)