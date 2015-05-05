* U.S. corn closes higher on bargain buying
* Wheat nears 5-year low after Egypt bypasses U.S. supplies
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, May 5 U.S. wheat futures sank 1.3
percent on Tuesday, flirting with five-year lows after rain in
key production areas boosted harvest prospects as the crop nears
maturity, traders said.
Poor export demand for U.S. supplies and strong yield
projections from early results of a crop tour through Kansas
also pressured the market.
Egypt on Tuesday said it bought Russian and Romanian wheat
in its latest deal that totaled 120,000 tonnes, again bypassing
U.S. offerings.
"It was pretty widely expected," Jefferies Bache grains
analyst Shawn McCambridge said. "But it is just another reminder
of how uncompetitive we are in those markets."
Corn futures closed higher, with bargain buyers stepping
into the market after the most active July contract hit
its lowest in seven months. But a government report that showed
U.S. farmers were ahead of schedule in their planting kept a
bearish tone over the market.
Soybeans rose, supported by gains in the soyoil market for
the second day in a row amid talk of strong overseas demand.
Firm cash markets also boosted soybeans.
Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for July
delivery settled as down 6-1/4 cents at $4.66-1/2 a
bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was 8 cents lower
at $4.90-1/4 a bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 43 percent of
winter wheat as good or excellent, up one percentage point from
the previous week and close to the five-year average of 46
percent.
Traders were digesting early results from the Wheat Quality
Council's annual tour of Kansas, the biggest U.S. production
state for hard red winter wheat. Despite mixed reports, traders
said the projected yields were generally above expectations.
CBOT July corn ended up 1-1/2 cents at $3.62-3/4 a
bushel, snapping a three-day stretch of losses.
Ideal planting weather for crops in the central U.S. Corn
Belt last week resulted in a sharp jump in seedings that bodes
well for root production and final yields, state crop reports
showed on Monday.
"Even in the eastern Corn Belt, subject to earlier delays,
planting progressed rapidly," Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural research at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in
a note to clients.
CBOT July soybeans were 8-1/2 cents higher at
$9.84-3/4 a bushel.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris, editing by G Crosse and Chizu Nomiyama)