* USDA projects U.S. 2015/16 soy stocks at nine-year high
* U.S. share of world export market seen shrinking
* Corn firm after largely neutral USDA data
* Wheat modestly lower on rising U.S., world stocks
(New throughout; updates with closing prices, USDA data)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, May 12 Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures fell nearly 2 percent on Tuesday after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture projected domestic stocks would rise
to 500 million bushels by the end of the 2015/16 marketing year,
a nine-year high if realized.
Corn ended almost unchanged after sliding to its lowest
level in a week on rapid U.S. planting progress. Wheat posted
modest losses.
At the CBOT, bellwether July soybeans settled down 18-1/2
cents at $9.55-1/2 per bushel. July corn ended up 1/2 cent
at $3.61 a bushel, and July wheat fell 1/2 cent to
$4.80-1/2 a bushel.
Soybeans fell as USDA's first forecasts of U.S. and world
soybean stocks for the 2015/16 marketing year topped trade
expectations.
"It's a little bit of sticker shock at 500 million bushels,"
Karl Setzer, a market analyst at MaxYield Cooperative, said of
USDA's figure for U.S. 2015/16 soybean ending stocks. "It's been
years since we've seen a number like that."
USDA also forecast that South America would claim a larger
share of the global soy trade as U.S. exports decline.
"(U.S.) soybean export demand being cut on a year-to-year
basis, that's probably beating this market down more than
anything," said Jack Scoville at the Price Futures Group.
Corn futures posted fractional gains as funds covered short
positions after a largely neutral report from USDA, and analysts
turned their attention back to U.S. crop weather. USDA said the
corn crop was 75 percent seeded, ahead of the five-year average
of 57 percent.
"The question is, now that the crop is in the ground and can
be hurt by weather, will we get any adverse weather that will
lower that yield potential? And if so, the balance sheet will
shift considerably and prices are way undervalued," said Brian
Hoops of Midwest Marketing Solutions.
Wheat slipped after USDA projected domestic and global
stockpiles would rise in 2015/16, but losses were limited by a
weaker dollar and the fact that funds already hold a large net
short in wheat.
The dollar slumped against the euro after a spike in German
Bund yields rattled markets.
"The record net short by the managed funds is very sensitive
to the dollar at this stage," said Mike Zuzolo of Global
Commodity Analytics.
CBOT settlements:
Net Pct Volume
Name Last change change
CBOT wheat Wc2 480.50 -0.50 -0.1 103608
CBOT corn Cc2 361.00 0.50 0.1 352833
CBOT soy Sc2 955.50 -18.50 -1.8 173474
CBOT meal SMc2 303.40 -6.80 -1.9 68326
CBOT soyoil BOc2 32.97 -0.22 -0.7 68181
CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans listed in cents per bushel,
meal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and
Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Marguerita Choy and
Peter Galloway)