CHICAGO May 18 U.S. wheat surged as much as 3
percent to the highest levels in a month on Monday as forecasts
for more rain in the U.S. Plains revived concerns about crop
damage and encouraged buying among investors with large short
positions.
Worries that frost and cold temperatures could reduce yields
in the northern portion of the Plains also bolstered prices for
wheat, which are up nearly 10 percent in less than a week.
Corn futures were up 1 percent at the Chicago Board of
Trade, following gains in wheat, while soybeans edged higher on
technical buying.
"We are probably trading headlines today - forecasts for
heavy rains in Texas and Oklahoma," said Austin Damiani, analyst
at Frontier Futures. "People are worried that with these (rain)
totals, we will have a loss of production."
A reversal from what had been deep drought in the Plains to
a wetter weather pattern comes ahead of the wheat harvest, when
excessive moisture can result in crop disease for maturing
plants.
Rains could arrive midweek in Texas and Oklahoma, possibly
causing local flooding and reducing wheat quality, with extended
outlooks for next week remaining "unfavorably wet," the
Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients.
CBOT July wheat was up 15-1/4 cents, or 3 percent, to
$5.32-3/4 per bushel as of 10:53 a.m. CDT (1553 GMT). K.C. July
wheat was up 17-1/2 cents to $5.59-1/4.
"We have news of Russia cutting taxes and (wheat) has still
been able to hold on to gains which tells us that the market has
found a bit of bottom here," Paul Deane, senior agricultural
economist at ANZ Bank, said.
Russia lifted the duty on wheat exports on Friday to help
domestic producers. The government said the move would boost
overseas sales by 1 million tonnes.
Non-commercial traders hold net short positions in wheat,
corn and to a lesser extent soybeans, which analysts say leaves
the markets prone to bouts of short-covering despite ample
global supply.
CBOT July corn was 4 cents higher at $3.69-1/2 per
bushel, just below the three-week high reached on Friday. July
soybeans rose 1-1/4 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $9.54-1/2.
China is forecast to import a record 77 million tonnes of
the oilseed in 2015/16 (Oct-Sept), according to an official
think tank.
