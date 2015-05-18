(Updates prices, adds analyst comments; changes byline, dateline, previously PARIS/SINGAPORE)

By Michael Hirtzer

CHICAGO May 18 U.S. wheat surged as much as 3 percent to the highest levels in a month on Monday as forecasts for more rain in the U.S. Plains revived concerns about crop damage and encouraged buying among investors with large short positions.

Worries that frost and cold temperatures could reduce yields in the northern portion of the Plains also bolstered prices for wheat, which are up nearly 10 percent in less than a week.

Corn futures were up 1 percent at the Chicago Board of Trade, following gains in wheat, while soybeans edged higher on technical buying.

"We are probably trading headlines today - forecasts for heavy rains in Texas and Oklahoma," said Austin Damiani, analyst at Frontier Futures. "People are worried that with these (rain) totals, we will have a loss of production."

A reversal from what had been deep drought in the Plains to a wetter weather pattern comes ahead of the wheat harvest, when excessive moisture can result in crop disease for maturing plants.

Rains could arrive midweek in Texas and Oklahoma, possibly causing local flooding and reducing wheat quality, with extended outlooks for next week remaining "unfavorably wet," the Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients.

CBOT July wheat was up 15-1/4 cents, or 3 percent, to $5.32-3/4 per bushel as of 10:53 a.m. CDT (1553 GMT). K.C. July wheat was up 17-1/2 cents to $5.59-1/4.

"We have news of Russia cutting taxes and (wheat) has still been able to hold on to gains which tells us that the market has found a bit of bottom here," Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank, said.

Russia lifted the duty on wheat exports on Friday to help domestic producers. The government said the move would boost overseas sales by 1 million tonnes.

Non-commercial traders hold net short positions in wheat, corn and to a lesser extent soybeans, which analysts say leaves the markets prone to bouts of short-covering despite ample global supply.

CBOT July corn was 4 cents higher at $3.69-1/2 per bushel, just below the three-week high reached on Friday. July soybeans rose 1-1/4 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $9.54-1/2.

China is forecast to import a record 77 million tonnes of the oilseed in 2015/16 (Oct-Sept), according to an official think tank.

