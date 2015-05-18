(Updates U.S. market activity to close)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO May 18 U.S. wheat surged more than 2
percent to the highest level in a month on Monday as forecasts
for rains in the U.S. Plains revived concerns about crop damage
and encouraged buying among investors with large short
positions.
Worries that frost and cold temperatures could reduce yields
in the northern portion of the Plains also bolstered prices for
wheat, which have gained 8 percent in less than a week.
Corn futures also rose at the Chicago Board of Trade,
following gains in wheat and on fears that frost in North Dakota
could harm emerging plants there.
Soybeans edged higher on technical buying, following news
that China would again import a record 77 million tonnes of
soybeans during the coming October-to-September shipping season,
according to an official think tank.
"We are probably trading headlines today - forecasts for
heavy rains in Texas and Oklahoma," said Austin Damiani, analyst
at Frontier Futures. "People are worried that with these (rain)
totals, we will have a loss of production."
A reversal from what had been deep drought in the Plains to
a wetter weather pattern comes ahead of the wheat harvest, when
excessive moisture can result in crop disease for maturing
plants.
Rains could arrive midweek in Texas and Oklahoma, possibly
causing local flooding and reducing wheat quality, with extended
outlooks for next week remaining "unfavorably wet," the
Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients.
CBOT July wheat finished 10-3/4 cents, or 2.2
percent, higher at $5.21-3/4 per bushel. K.C. July wheat
was up 13-1/4 cents to $5.55.
"We have news of Russia cutting taxes and (wheat) has still
been able to hold on to gains which tells us that the market has
found a bit of bottom here," Paul Deane, senior agricultural
economist at ANZ Bank, said.
Russia lifted the duty on wheat exports on Friday to help
domestic producers. The government said the move would boost
overseas sales by 1 million tonnes.
Non-commercial traders hold net short positions in wheat,
corn and to a lesser extent soybeans, which analysts say leaves
the markets prone to bouts of short-covering despite ample
global supply.
CBOT July corn settled up 2-1/2 cents at $3.68 per
bushel, just below the three-week high reached on Friday. July
soybeans rose 1-1/4 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $9.54-1/2.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson, Alan Crosby and
Meredith Mazzilli)