By Michael Hirtzer

CHICAGO, May 19 U.S. soybeans fell to contract lows while corn eased 1.8 percent on Tuesday, pressured by faster-than-normal spring plantings and overall favorable crop conditions in the United States.

Wheat futures tumbled 2.7 percent at the Chicago Board of Trade, with all three markets reversing from gains in the previous session as the dollar jumped to a two-week high against a basket of currencies.

CBOT November soybeans fell to $9.22-1/4 per bushel, a lifetime low for the contract that tracks the U.S. autumn harvest. Front-month July soybeans were down 8-3/4 cents at $9.45-1/2 per bushel, the lowest level since Oct. 6, as of 10:21 a.m. CDT (1521 GMT).

"We've broken out to the bottom side of this wedge formation (on the soybean price charts) - that's downright devastating from a technical perspective," said Craig VanDyke, analyst at brokerage Top Third Ag Marketing in Chicago.

"Soybean planting has been moving along and expectations for carryout are very large," he added. "There's very little reason to bid up grains right now, especially with the dollar breakout."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a report after the close of trading on Monday said U.S. soybean plantings were 45 percent done and corn sowings 85 percent complete, each above the five-year average.

USDA also rated the winter wheat crop 45 percent good to excellent, up 1 percentage point from last week. Analysts, on average, expected steady ratings.

Worries that heavy rainfall in the Southern U.S. Plains and cold temperatures in the Northern Plains and Midwest could damage crops had bolstered prices on Monday, before the government data triggered investor profit-taking.

CBOT July corn was down 6-3/4 cents at $3.61-1/4 per bushel and CBOT July wheat was 14 cents lower at $5.07-3/4.

"Wheat is pulling back from the highs today as the market awaits more concrete indications about whether the heavy rain forecast in the U.S. Plains will actually damage the U.S. crop," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank.

"We are seeing some profit-taking in wheat today especially among the short-term traders."

