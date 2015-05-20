(Updates prices, adds analyst comments; changes byline,
dateline, previously LONDON)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO May 20 U.S. soybeans fell to
seven-month lows and corn to one-week lows on Wednesday,
pressured by forecasts for near-ideal growing conditions for the
crops next week in the United States.
Cold temperatures that supported prices earlier this week
were seen warming up by next week. Coupled with recent rainfall
in the Midwestern crop belt, the extended outlook was seen as
beneficial to the crops with farmers nearly done with corn
plantings and about halfway done with soybean sowings.
Wheat futures were mixed, with trading ranges in all three
markets narrow when compared to the volatile swings seen in
grain and oilseed prices during the last several sessions.
"We are going to struggle to rally but the downside is
severely limited," said MaxYield Cooperative analyst Karl
Setzer. "Next week, we're looking at warmer temperatures and
then, next thing you know, we're sitting at perfect conditions."
However, heavy rainfall in southern U.S. Plains and Ohio
River Valley wheat-growing areas created conditions where crop
disease and funguses could thrive, possibly reducing yields.
Global benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures <0#W:>
were lower while the K.C. wheat futures <0#KC:> that track the
variety used for bread edged about 0.9 percent higher.
Any further weather worries could spark a round of short
covering by speculative investors who have a record-large net
short, or bearish, combined position in wheat, corn and soybean
futures, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
CBOT July soybeans were down 6-1/4 cents at $9.40 per
bushel, the lowest since Oct. 1. New-crop November soybeans
fell to $9.15-1/4, notching a lifetime low for the second
straight session.
CBOT July corn was 2 cents lower at $3.60 and CBOT
July wheat up 1/2 cent at $5.10-3/4 as of 10:43 a.m. CDT
(1543 GMT).
"I think prices around $3.60 (for corn) are quite fair right
now. There is a little bit of a weather premium still right now
but if we have a yield of around 165 (bushels per acre) I think
we have more than enough corn in the U.S.," said Stefan Vogel,
head of agriculture commodity research for Rabobank.
"We have good planting progress in the U.S. and ... if we
don't see a major weather event we will have plenty of soybeans
in the U.S. as well as worldwide," Vogel added.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, Editing by David Evans and Andrea Ricci)