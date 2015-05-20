(Updates prices, adds analyst comments; changes byline, dateline, previously LONDON)

By Michael Hirtzer

CHICAGO May 20 U.S. soybeans fell to seven-month lows and corn to one-week lows on Wednesday, pressured by forecasts for near-ideal growing conditions for the crops next week in the United States.

Cold temperatures that supported prices earlier this week were seen warming up by next week. Coupled with recent rainfall in the Midwestern crop belt, the extended outlook was seen as beneficial to the crops with farmers nearly done with corn plantings and about halfway done with soybean sowings.

Wheat futures were mixed, with trading ranges in all three markets narrow when compared to the volatile swings seen in grain and oilseed prices during the last several sessions.

"We are going to struggle to rally but the downside is severely limited," said MaxYield Cooperative analyst Karl Setzer. "Next week, we're looking at warmer temperatures and then, next thing you know, we're sitting at perfect conditions."

However, heavy rainfall in southern U.S. Plains and Ohio River Valley wheat-growing areas created conditions where crop disease and funguses could thrive, possibly reducing yields.

Global benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures <0#W:> were lower while the K.C. wheat futures <0#KC:> that track the variety used for bread edged about 0.9 percent higher.

Any further weather worries could spark a round of short covering by speculative investors who have a record-large net short, or bearish, combined position in wheat, corn and soybean futures, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

CBOT July soybeans were down 6-1/4 cents at $9.40 per bushel, the lowest since Oct. 1. New-crop November soybeans fell to $9.15-1/4, notching a lifetime low for the second straight session.

CBOT July corn was 2 cents lower at $3.60 and CBOT July wheat up 1/2 cent at $5.10-3/4 as of 10:43 a.m. CDT (1543 GMT).

"I think prices around $3.60 (for corn) are quite fair right now. There is a little bit of a weather premium still right now but if we have a yield of around 165 (bushels per acre) I think we have more than enough corn in the U.S.," said Stefan Vogel, head of agriculture commodity research for Rabobank.

"We have good planting progress in the U.S. and ... if we don't see a major weather event we will have plenty of soybeans in the U.S. as well as worldwide," Vogel added. (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, Editing by David Evans and Andrea Ricci)