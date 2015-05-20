(Updates U.S. market activity to close)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO May 20 U.S. soybeans fell to
seven-month lows and corn to one-week lows on Wednesday,
pressured by forecasts for nearly ideal growing conditions for
the crops next week.
Temperatures were seen warming up by next week after a chill
that supported prices earlier this week. Coupled with recent
rainfall in the Midwestern crop belt, the extended outlook
appeared beneficial to the crops, with farmers nearly finished
with corn plantings and about halfway through soybean sowings.
Wheat futures were mostly higher, lifted by worries that
excessive rains in the U.S. Plains could foster crop disease.
Trading ranges in all three markets were narrow compared to
grain and oilseed prices' volatile swings during the last
several sessions.
"We are going to struggle to rally, but the downside is
severely limited," said MaxYield Cooperative analyst Karl
Setzer. "Next week, we're looking at warmer temperatures and
then, next thing you know, we're sitting at perfect conditions."
Heavy rainfall in southern U.S. Plains helped the region
recover from a multiyear drought but also caused localized
flooding in parts of Oklahoma and Texas. The wet pattern was
likely to persist for about two weeks, the Commodity Weather
Group said in a note to clients.
CBOT July wheat finished 2-3/4 cents higher at $5.13
per bushel, rebounding somewhat from steep losses on Tuesday.
Further weather worries could spark another round of
short-covering by speculative investors who have a record-large
net short, or bearish, combined position in wheat, corn and
soybean futures, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission.
CBOT July soybeans were 5 cents lower at $9.41-1/4
per bushel, the lowest since Oct. 3. New-crop November soybeans
fell as low as $9.15-1/4, setting a lifetime trough for
the second straight session.
CBOT July corn was 2 cents lower at $3.60, a level
Stefan Vogel, head of agriculture commodity research for
Rabobank, characterized as fair.
"There is a little bit of a weather premium still right now,
but if we have a yield of around 165 (bushels per acre), I think
we have more than enough corn in the U.S.," Vogel said.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, Editing by David Evans, Andrea Ricci and
Lisa Von Ahn)