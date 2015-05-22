(Updates prices, adds analyst comment; changes byline, dateline, previously PARIS/SINGAPORE)

By Michael Hirtzer

CHICAGO May 22 U.S. wheat and corn futures each fell as much as 1 percent on Friday, reversing from earlier gains in a technical selloff as the dollar rallied against a basket of global currencies.

Soybean futures also edged lower in overall thin volumes at the Chicago Board of Trade as investors exited positions ahead of the three-day weekend for Monday's U.S. Memorial Day holiday.

All three contracts were headed for weekly losses. Soybeans were on pace to decline for the second straight week and were hovering near seven-month lows on forecasts for record-large global supplies.

"Commodities in general are breaking with the dollar index jumping to 96. That's discouraging longs from getting into the market ahead of the long weekend," said Mike Zuzolo, analyst at Global Commodities Analytics.

The dollar index rose to a three-week high after a U.S. inflation report bolstered the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to spur economic growth.

A strong U.S. currency makes less attractive U.S. grain supplies that already were struggling to compete in global export markets with cheaper offerings out of South America, Europe and the Black Sea region.

Warmer temperatures forecast in the coming days in the U.S. Midwest crop belt also were seen as favorable for developing corn and soybean plants, even as heavy, drought-busting rainfall in the southern U.S. Plains was expected to reduce quality and yields of hard red winter wheat.

CBOT July wheat was down 5-1/2 cents, or 1 percent, at $5.16-1/2 per bushel as of 10:00 a.m. CDT (1500 GMT), easing after earlier failing to surpass its one-month high of $5.30-1/4 from Monday. The contract also continued to hit resistance at its 100-day moving average.

"These weather factors are unlikely to provide long-lasting bullish support," Rabobank analysts said in a note. "The fundamental situation has not changed. 2014/15 U.S. wheat stocks will be big, given the sluggish export pace, and 2015/16 stocks are forecast to build further."

CBOT July corn eased 3-1/2 cents to $3.61-1/2 while CBOT July soybeans were down 4-1/2 cents to $9.34.

Soymeal futures <0#SM:> were higher, lifted by the threat of a supply squeeze in Argentina, the world's leading supplier of soymeal and soyoil. Argentina's largest labour union group will go ahead with a strike in the pivotal Rosario grains hub from June 1 if a salary dispute is not resolved.