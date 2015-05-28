* Corn bounces from seven-month low as ethanol stocks drop
* Dry weather in Russia set to curb wheat yields
* Dollar index dip underpins commodities
(Updates with closing prices, adds Egypt wheat purchase)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, May 28 U.S. corn futures on Thursday
rebounded from a seven-month low after three days of declines in
a short-covering bounce and following a government report
showing higher ethanol output and lower stocks of the corn-based
biofuel.
Wheat futures were mixed as a weaker dollar and concerns
about the outlook for crops in Russia kept a floor under the
market, but sluggish U.S. export demand continued to restrict
gains.
Soybeans drifted lower on rising global supplies and
expectations that the settlement of a strike in Argentina will
speed up its soy shipments and chill U.S. export interest.
The dollar was slightly weaker against a basket of
currencies on Thursday after hitting a one-month high the prior
day, helping crude oil and other commodity markets recover from
recent losses.
"To see a little bit of buying at these levels is not that
surprising. The dollar play is coming into it today as well,"
said Karl Setzer, analyst with Max Yield Cooperative.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn rose 4 cents, or 1.1
percent, to $3.53-1/2 a bushel after sinking to a low of
$3.48-1/4 earlier in the session, the lowest price for a spot
contract since Oct. 21.
The market received a lift from U.S. Energy Information
Administration data showing an 11,000-barrel-per-day uptick in
weekly ethanol production last week and a sizable 337,000-barrel
drawdown in stocks.
CBOT July soft red winter wheat gained a penny to
$4.88-3/4 a bushel while July hard red winter wheat shed
1-3/4 cents to $5.10-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat prices remain anchored by sluggish U.S. export demand,
but growing doubts about optimistic Russian wheat crop forecasts
have buoyed prices.
Farmers in Russia's Rostov region, one of the most important
for wheat exports, face flat or lower wheat yields this year due
to a lack of rain last autumn and the current hot weather may
worsen the situation.
The purchase by Egypt's government grain buyer GASC of
240,000 tonnes of Russian and Romanian wheat in a snap tender
served as a reminder of U.S. wheat's challenges in the global
marketplace. No U.S. grain was offered in the tender.
The CBOT July soybean contract was a penny lower at
$9.26 a bushel, posting its sixth decline in seven sessions. The
August through November 2016 contracts set new contract lows.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu
Nomiyama)