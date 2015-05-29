* EPA cuts ethanol quotas, raises biodiesel targets

* Soyoil surge lifts soybeans, corn slumps on EPA news

* Wheat falls on drier forecast for U.S. Plains (Updates with closing prices, weekly and monthly changes)

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, May 29 U.S. corn futures fell on Friday and posted a second straight weekly decline after the U.S. government lowered its targets for ethanol blending and as corn export demand slumped for the crop harvested this autumn.

Soybeans rose about 1 percent, led by sharply higher soybean oil futures as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) raised its target for use of biodiesel, for which soyoil is a key feedstock.

U.S. wheat fell sharply to a two-week low on weak export prospects and as forecasts for drier weather in the southern Plains eased concern about crop damage.

The EPA on Friday unveiled much-anticipated targets for the blending of renewable fuels for the three years to 2016, trimming ethanol quotas for this year and next but raising targets for biomass-based diesel.

"There's some disappointment in the corn about the EPA numbers on ethanol. We're already producing ethanol at levels above the mandates so the trade is concerned that production would decline if corn prices rise," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Allendale Inc.

Limiting declines, however, was data released on Thursday that showed actual U.S. ethanol production was ahead of pace to reach the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast for this season, he added.

Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 2 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $3.51-1/2 a bushel. The spot contract surrendered 2.4 percent in the week and posted a third straight monthly drop.

Sluggish export demand for crops harvested this autumn hung over the market as the USDA on Friday reported net negative sales last week following the cancellation of purchases by China.

CBOT July soybeans added 8 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $9.34 per bushel, fueled by a nearly 4-percent jump in soyoil <0#BO:>. Soybeans notched the first weekly gain in three weeks but prices were down 4.3 percent for the month.

Expectations that a crusher strike in Argentina would be resolved kept a lid on soybean prices.

July soft red winter wheat fell 11-3/4 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $4.77 a bushel. July hard red winter wheat dropped 11-1/2 cents or 2.1 percent, to $4.98-3/4 a bushel.

Both markets notched weekly losses of about 8 to 9 percent, among the steepest since last July. However, both posted monthly gains after rallying earlier in May on risks of rain damage to U.S. wheat.

Analysts said evidence of yield losses in places such as Russia was needed to trigger further gains. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Marguerita Choy and James Dalgleish)