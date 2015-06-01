* Planting pace, falling export demand weigh on soybeans
* Corn follows wheat higher
(Updates with closing prices)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, June 1 U.S. wheat futures rallied 3.4
percent on Monday, bouncing off of their lowest in nearly three
weeks, on a round of short-covering, traders said.
"Frankly this market was struggling to go down," Arlan
Suderman, senior market analyst at Water Street Solutions, said.
"When you run out of sellers because they do not want to go
short anymore, they say, 'let's see if we can bounce this thing
up,' and they take some profits on their shorts."
The strength in wheat pulled corn futures higher but
soybeans were under pressure from a fast pace of planting and
good conditions for growth in the U.S. Midwest, traders said.
"With corn planting more or less wrapped up, the soybean
campaign is expected to advance to nearly the three-quarter pole
today, with a further planting window in the coming days." Matt
Zeller, director of market information at INTL FCStone said in a
note to clients.
Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat for July
delivery settled up 16-3/4 cents at $4.93-3/4 a bushel.
K.C. July hard red winter wheat futures were 15-1/2 cents
higher at $5.14-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat
was 17-1/4 cents higher at $5.48 a bushel.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday said
that speculators boosted their net short in CBOT wheat by 17
percent.
CBOT July soybeans were 8 cents lower at $9.26 a
bushel while CBOT July corn closed up 3/4 cent $3.52-1/4 a
bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said that weekly export
inspections of soybeans fell to 73,190 tonnes, well below market
forecasts and the lowest since September.
"Fundamentals look bearish. The weather has improved, while
international demand is sluggish," said Phin Ziebell,
agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank.
Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Monday afternoon to
show that soybean planting was 75 percent complete, 5 percentage
points ahead of the five-year average. Good-to-excellent ratings
for corn were expected to improve 1 percentage point to 75
percent.
(Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Colin
Packham in Sydney and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)