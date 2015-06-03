* Improving world weather view weighs on wheat
* Huge crops add further pressure to soybeans
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, June 3 U.S. wheat futures fell on
Wednesday, shrugging off weakness in the dollar as investors
locked in profits following two days of sharp gains, traders
said.
Soybean futures ended lower too, pressured by commercial
hedging after farmers booked sales on the cash market following
a rally that pushed futures prices to their highest since May
21.
Chicago Board of Trade July soybeans settled 5-1/2
cents lower at $9.35-1/4 a bushel after trading as high as
$9.45-1/2 during the session.
Huge global supplies contributed to the pressure hanging
over soybeans. Informa Economics raised its estimate of the
2014/15 soy harvest from both Brazil and Argentina.
"Globally, we still have pretty big crops," said Mark
Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity Investment Co. "To
go significantly higher is still going to be very, very
difficult to do."
Farmer selling also weighed on corn but the yellow grain
managed to close steady to slightly firmer due to technical
buying.
CBOT July corn was unchanged at $3.59 a bushel.
CBOT soft red winter wheat for July delivery ended
down 1-3/4 cents at $5.10-3/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red
winter wheat dropped 6-1/4 cents to $5.29-1/4 a bushel
and MGEX July spring wheat shed 8-1/4 cents to close at
$5.63 a bushel.
Traders said that updated weather forecasts called for some
rain in dry production areas of Russia, adding pressure to wheat
futures amid prospects for increased competition on the export
market.
Outlooks for rain in Canada keyed selling in MGEX prices.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Manolo
Serapio Jr. in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)