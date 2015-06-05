* All three commodities post weekly gains
* Traders positioning for monthly USDA crop report
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, June 5 U.S. corn, wheat and soybean
futures fell on Friday on end-of-week profit-taking and
technical selling, traders said.
It was the first time all three commodities posted losses on
the same day since May 26. Some position squaring ahead of the
U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report
on Wednesday was noted.
"We are going nowhere fast right now," Steve Erdman,
analyst at EFG Group, said. "There is really nothing to propel
us higher."
Wheat posted the biggest loss, with the front-month Chicago
Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract
shedding 1.2 percent after hitting its highest level since June
7.
Losses were kept in check by potential damage to crops from
heavy rain in the southern U.S. Plains, dry conditions in
Western Europe and parts of Russia, and a combination of dryness
and frost in Canada that have made investors nervous despite
ample global supplies.
Traders are waiting for more information on the fate of U.S.
hard red winter wheat as the harvest gets under way in the
southern Plains. There are worries torrential rains and flooding
last month may hit crop yields in major producing states
Oklahoma and Texas.
CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled down 6-3/4
cents at $5.17 a bushel. For the week, wheat rose 8.4 percent.
CBOT July soybeans ended 8-3/4 cents lower at
$9.37-3/4 a bushel and CBOT July corn dropped 3 cents to
$3.60-1/2 a bushel.
On the week, CBOT soybeans were up 0.5 percent while corn
rose 2.6 percent.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago, Manolo
Serapio Jr in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by
Leslie Adler)