By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, June 12 U.S. wheat futures fell to
their lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks on Friday, surrendering more
gains from a recent rally, weighed down by plentiful supplies
and slow export sales.
Corn and soybean prices also eased, with overall favorable
U.S. crop conditions contributing to the downward pressure on
prices.
Wheat slid from Wednesday's two-month high after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture said heavy rain in the southern and
central U.S. Plains had boosted crop yields, despite concern
over winter wheat quality that had fuelled this month's spike.
Rains continued on Friday, delaying harvest and prompting
short-covering gains in K.C. wheat futures <0#KW:>. But
more-active Chicago Board of Trade wheat <0#W:> declined for the
third session in a row, with CBOT July wheat finishing
1/2 cent lower at $5.03-3/4 per bushel, shedding about 2.5
percent for the week.
Top global wheat importer Egypt bought wheat for the second
straight day, purchasing 180,000 tonnes of Romanian and Russian
wheat.
Global supplies remain amble and demand for U.S. wheat is
weak at current price levels, said Brett Cooper, senior manager
for markets at FCStone Australia.
"To find a supply side issue for wheat right now is tough.
Yes, there's a potential quality story in the U.S., but at this
stage it's not enough to tighten the balance sheet," he said.
Rains forecast during the next two weeks in the Midwest will
be "welcome" for growing corn and soybean plants even as "excess
moisture" in portions of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri could
hamper crop development, Commodity Weather Group said in a
research note.
CBOT July corn settled 3-1/2 cents lower at $3.53 per
bushel, also a roughly 1-1/2 week low. The contract shed more
than 2 percent for the week.
Soybeans for July deliver ended flat at $9.40 per
bushel, eking out a 0.2 percent gain for the week.
"Weather forecasters continue to expect a mostly helpful
outlook for U.S. corn crops other than in the corn belt's south
western corner where continuing problems with excess moisture
are likely to prevent a little planting," Commonwealth Bank of
Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said in a market note.
China, the world's second-largest corn consumer, is likely
to cut the government support price for the 2015/16 harvest to
encourage greater use of domestic grain and bring down the
volume of cheap imports, industry sources said.
