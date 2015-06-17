* Soybean hits highest since May 14

* Corn touches one-week high (Recasts, updates with closing prices, adds new analyst comment)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, June 17 U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday as concerns about rain forcing some farmers to dial back their plantings sparked a round of short-covering, traders said.

Corn and wheat futures also closed higher, supported by technical buying as well as some weather-related concerns.

Soybeans, which notched a second straight day of double digit gains, surged to their highest since May 14.

"We are finally starting to run into some bad news for the crop, in the form of field washouts and prevented planting, with rains this week from Tropical Storm Bill unlikely to let farmers into the fields in Arkansas and Missouri," Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital said in a note.

Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures settled up 11-1/2 cents at $9.69 a bushel.

"Whether one wants to talk about old crop or new crop, soybeans seem to have the cash market strength, profitable end users, solid demand, wet forecasts, unplanted acres, tightening back end spreads and critical yield-determining plant dates already passing by," Tregg Cronin, market analyst with Halo Commodities, said.

CBOT July corn futures rose 5-1/4 cents to $3.59-1/4 a bushel, touching a one-week high.

Traders said that the excessive rains also may be hurting the health of the corn, fostering conditions for disease and washing some fertilizer from the soil.

CBOT July soft red winter wheat settled up 2-1/2 cents at $4.91-1/4 a bushel.

The rains in the Midwest would likely delay the harvest of the soft red winter wheat crop.

All three commodities received additional support from a slowdown in the movement of grains due to wet weather.

CME Group Inc declared force majeure for all corn and soybean shipping stations because of flooding on the Illinois River. A majority of facilities on the river, which are delivery points for crops traded on CME's Chicago Board of Trade, are unable to load crops due to high water levels. (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore; Editing by James Dalgleish and Marguerita Choy)