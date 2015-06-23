* Wheat surges 4 percent on weather, technical buying * Corn to five-week high after USDA lowers crop ratings * Nearby soybeans sag on farmer selling * Traders exit long soybean/short corn spreads (Re-leads with 4 percent jump in wheat, adds quote; updates with closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, June 23 U.S. wheat futures jumped about 4 percent on Tuesday on technical buying coupled with concerns about rains delaying the Midwest harvest, traders said. Corn set a five-week high on declining U.S. crop conditions while nearby soybeans fell on softening cash values and stepped-up farmer selling. At the Chicago Board of Trade, July wheat settled up 20-1/4 cents at $5.21-1/2 per bushel. July corn rose 7-1/2 cents at $3.67-1/2 a bushel, and July soybeans fell 2 cents at $9.87-1/2 a bushel. CBOT wheat posted its biggest advance in a month after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report confirmed the U.S. winter wheat harvest is behind schedule. Weather forecasts for more unwanted showers in the southern Midwest soft wheat belt this week heightened concerns about crop quality. "The U.S. outlook doesn't look appealing for producers that want to get in and harvest their soft red winter wheat crop," said Terry Reilly with Futures International. Technical buying added momentum, with July wheat breaking through resistance at its 100-day moving average near $5.06 and its June 11 high of $5.15-1/2. Corn advanced on short-covering after the USDA rated 71 percent of the U.S. crop as good to excellent, down from 73 percent a week earlier. Ratings dropped sharply in states east of the Mississippi River. In Ohio, 61 percent of the corn was rated good to excellent, down 19 percentage points from the previous week. Good-to-excellent ratings fell by 15 points in Indiana. Soybean ratings also fell, with 65 percent of the U.S. crop rated good to excellent, down from 67 percent a week earlier. But the corn figures challenged assumptions that soybeans were suffering more than corn from recent excessive rains. As a result, traders exited long soybean/short corn spreads. "In northern Indiana, clients have told me their corn actually looks worse than beans," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics. CBOT July soybeans fell after the contract was unable to break through its 200-day moving average near $9.96. Softer cash values added pressure, reflecting a pick-up in U.S. farmer sales as cash values for old-crop soybeans in some areas hovered near $10 a bushel. CBOT settlement prices: Net Pct Close Volume Name Last change change CBOT wheat Wc1 521.50 20.25 3.9 501.25 61182 CBOT corn Cc1 367.50 7.50 2.0 360.00 218839 CBOT soybeans Sc1 987.50 -2.00 -0.3 989.50 111446 CBOT soymeal SMc1 331.90 -1.70 -0.5 333.60 47885 CBOT soyoil BOc1 32.82 -0.10 -0.5 32.92 44320 CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans listed in cents per bushel, soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Peter Galloway and James Dalgleish)