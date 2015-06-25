* Corn to two-month high as rains become excessive * Soy breaches $10 mark as showers saturate U.S. crops * Wheat higher on U.S. harvest delays, Canadian dryness (Updates with closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, June 25 U.S. corn futures hit their highest level in two months and soybeans topped $10 a bushel on Thursday on concerns about excessive rains in the Midwest curbing yield prospects, traders said. Wheat set a two-week high as the wet weather slowed the U.S. soft red wheat harvest, while dry weather in Canada lent additional support. At the Chicago Board of Trade, July corn settled up 10 cents at $3.76-1/2 a bushel after reaching $3.77, its highest since April 24. July soybeans ended up 18-1/2 cents at $10.00-1/4 a bushel after reaching $10.02-1/2, and July wheat rose 14 cents at $5.32 a bushel. Storms crossing the U.S. Corn Belt in the last day dumped up to 7 inches (17.8 cm) of rain in parts of Iowa and Missouri, and another system was poised to soak Missouri through southern Ohio later this week. Normally rains in June are a benefit to the region's crops. But frequent showers this month have swamped fields in parts of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, raising fears of lost yield potential. "With those big rains overnight, we have expanded the saturated areas of the Midwest, upping the odds that crop ratings will likely shrink again on Monday," said Rich Feltes, vice president of research for R.J. O'Brien. The price rally comes less than a week ahead of two hotly anticipated reports due June 30 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on U.S. acreage and quarterly grain stocks. Commodity funds hold a net short position in CBOT corn, soybeans and wheat, leaving the markets vulnerable to short-covering ahead of the reports. "Your managed fund short seems to be caught in a vortex of too much rain, the approach of a high-risk crop report (and) positive chart action," Feltes said. Open interest in CBOT corn futures has been dropping since June 10 and fell by 23,000 contracts during Wednesday's session, a possible sign of fund short-covering. Wheat futures followed the higher trend as technical buying and worries about harvest delays in the Midwest overshadowed the expanding harvest of hard wheat in the southern Plains. Traders also noted concerns about dry conditions in Canada's wheat belt. "Limited rains in the Prairies through early next week will allow moisture shortages and wheat stress to build further," MDA Weather Services said in a note to clients. CBOT settlement prices: Net Pct Volume Last change change CBOT wheat Wc1 532.00 14.00 2.7 37628 CBOT corn Cc1 376.50 10.00 2.7 183886 CBOT soybeans Sc1 1000.25 18.50 1.8 91129 CBOT soymeal SMc1 336.70 8.70 2.6 28962 CBOT soyoil BOc1 33.36 0.09 0.3 44639 CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans in cents per bushel, soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by William Hardy, Chizu Nomiyama and Phil Berlowitz)