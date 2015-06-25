* Corn to two-month high as rains become excessive
* Soy breaches $10 mark as showers saturate U.S. crops
* Wheat higher on U.S. harvest delays, Canadian dryness
(Updates with closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, June 25 U.S. corn futures hit their
highest level in two months and soybeans topped $10 a bushel on
Thursday on concerns about excessive rains in the Midwest
curbing yield prospects, traders said.
Wheat set a two-week high as the wet weather slowed the U.S.
soft red wheat harvest, while dry weather in Canada lent
additional support.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, July corn settled up 10
cents at $3.76-1/2 a bushel after reaching $3.77, its highest
since April 24.
July soybeans ended up 18-1/2 cents at $10.00-1/4 a
bushel after reaching $10.02-1/2, and July wheat rose 14
cents at $5.32 a bushel.
Storms crossing the U.S. Corn Belt in the last day dumped up
to 7 inches (17.8 cm) of rain in parts of Iowa and Missouri, and
another system was poised to soak Missouri through southern Ohio
later this week.
Normally rains in June are a benefit to the region's crops.
But frequent showers this month have swamped fields in parts of
Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, raising fears of lost yield
potential.
"With those big rains overnight, we have expanded the
saturated areas of the Midwest, upping the odds that crop
ratings will likely shrink again on Monday," said Rich Feltes,
vice president of research for R.J. O'Brien.
The price rally comes less than a week ahead of two hotly
anticipated reports due June 30 from the U.S. Department of
Agriculture on U.S. acreage and quarterly grain stocks.
Commodity funds hold a net short position in CBOT corn,
soybeans and wheat, leaving the markets vulnerable to
short-covering ahead of the reports.
"Your managed fund short seems to be caught in a vortex of
too much rain, the approach of a high-risk crop report (and)
positive chart action," Feltes said.
Open interest in CBOT corn futures has been dropping since
June 10 and fell by 23,000 contracts during Wednesday's session,
a possible sign of fund short-covering.
Wheat futures followed the higher trend as technical buying
and worries about harvest delays in the Midwest overshadowed the
expanding harvest of hard wheat in the southern Plains.
Traders also noted concerns about dry conditions in Canada's
wheat belt.
"Limited rains in the Prairies through early next week will
allow moisture shortages and wheat stress to build further," MDA
Weather Services said in a note to clients.
CBOT settlement prices:
Net Pct Volume
Last change change
CBOT wheat Wc1 532.00 14.00 2.7 37628
CBOT corn Cc1 376.50 10.00 2.7 183886
CBOT soybeans Sc1 1000.25 18.50 1.8 91129
CBOT soymeal SMc1 336.70 8.70 2.6 28962
CBOT soyoil BOc1 33.36 0.09 0.3 44639
CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans in cents per bushel, soymeal in
dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb.
