* Wheat up on U.S. harvest delays, global supply jitters
* New-crop corn hits $4 a bushel, soybeans $10
* Rally triggers farmer sales of corn and soybeans
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, June 26 U.S. wheat futures notched
their biggest weekly advance in three years on Friday as worries
about excessive rains in the Midwest and uncertainty over global
crop prospects triggered aggressive fund short-covering,
analysts said.
Corn and soybeans also rose but pared gains as farmers took
advantage of the rally and sold supplies of both commodities.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, July wheat settled up
30-1/4 cents at $5.62-1/4 per bushel after reaching $5.66-1/4,
the highest spot price since Jan. 13.
CBOT July corn ended up 8-1/2 cents at $3.85 a bushel
and July soybeans rose 1-3/4 cents at $10.02 a bushel.
For the week, wheat climbed 15 percent, the most for a spot
contract since May 2012. Corn rose 9 percent, the most
since July 2012, during a historic U.S. drought. Soybeans
climbed 3 percent for the week.
Friday was the last trading day for CBOT July options, a
factor that drove corn and wheat futures volume to near-record
levels.
Funds hold a net short position in CBOT wheat and corn,
leaving those markets open to short-covering rallies. Some
investors were exiting positions ahead of two much-anticipated
U.S. Department of Agriculture reports due June 30 on U.S.
acreage and quarterly stocks.
"It's massive fund buying, coming out of their short
positions," Brian Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions,
said of Friday's firm price trend.
Fundamentally, wet conditions and flooding in the Midwest,
from Missouri eastward through the Ohio River Valley, remained
the focus. Farmers in the region grow corn and soybeans, as well
as soft red winter wheat, the type traded at the CBOT.
"Rain is falling on parts of the U.S. wheat crop at a highly
vulnerable phase just as harvesting is starting," said Frank
Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank.
"However, there is also concern about dry weather in Europe
and Canada," Rijkers said.
As well, Australia's wheat crop may face dry weather in the
coming months due to the El Nino weather phenomenon, Rabobank
said in a research note.
Corn and soybeans surged in early moves as more showers
crossed the Midwest. But the markets pared gains after new-crop
December corn topped $4 a bushel and new-crop November
soybeans breached the $10 mark, meeting price targets for
some growers.
"I think there was quite a bit of selling when corn hit $4
and beans hit $10," Hoops said, adding, "It's really a gift for
producers who maybe are holding a lot of old-crop inventory, or
have not sold much new crop."
CBOT settlement prices:
Net Pct Volume
Last change change
CBOT wheat Wc1 562.25 30.25 5.7 76511
CBOT corn Cc1 385.00 8.50 2.2 196526
CBOT soybeans Sc1 1002.00 1.75 0.2 101337
CBOT soymeal SMc1 341.30 4.60 1.4 37884
CBOT soyoil BOc1 33.22 -0.14 -0.4 45038
CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans in cents per bushel, soymeal in
dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb.
