* Market worries over U.S. rain, Canada plantings * Trading cautious before USDA stocks, planting data * USDA report due at 1600 GMT (Updates with U.S. trading) CHICAGO, June 30 U.S. wheat futures approached a six-month high on Tuesday on worries about heavy rains hurting ongoing U.S. harvests and as Canada said farmers planted less of the grain than expected. Corn and soybean futures were mixed before the release of highly anticipated U.S. Department of Agriculture crop data at 11 a.m. CT (1600 GMT). Traders were evening up positions in all the markets ahead of reports that are expected to show stocks of U.S. crops as of June 1 were up significantly from a year earlier. Chicago Board of Trade July wheat was up 0.7 percent at $5.84-1/4 a bushel by 10:10 a.m. CT (1510 GMT) after rising as high at $5.87-1/2, the highest price for a nearby contract since Jan. 7. Statistics Canada said farmers have planted 24.1 million acres of wheat, below its previous estimate of 24.8 million and analyst expectations for 24.6 million. CBOT July corn added 0.8 percent to $3.86-1/4 a bushel and July soybeans eased 0.2 percent to $10.00-1/4 a bushel. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 386.00 2.75 0.7% -8.5% CBOT soy 1000.50 -2.00 -0.2% -23.8% CBOT meal 341.90 0.00 0.0% -21.9% CBOT soyoil 32.90 -0.15 -0.5% -15.2% CBOT wheat 584.00 3.50 0.6% -3.5% CBOT rice 990.00 11.00 1.1% -36.2% (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Evans and Alan Crosby)