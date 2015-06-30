* Prices climb to highest levels since January * Quarterly corn, soy stocks fall short of market estimates * Crop plantings also are lower than analysts expected (Adds USDA data, analyst comments, updates prices) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, June 30 U.S. grain and soybean futures jumped to their highest prices since January on Tuesday after the U.S. Agriculture Department said crop stockpiles and spring plantings were smaller than analysts expected. Traders are keeping a close eye on supply data amid uncertainty about how big the autumn corn and soybean harvests will be, following weeks of heavy rains in the Midwest. The storms have prevented farmers from finishing planting soybeans and raised concerns about yield losses. U.S. corn and soybean stocks as of June 1 were up from a year ago, after record-large harvests last year, but below market forecasts due to heavy demand for both commodities, according to the USDA. The strong usage combined with concerns about poor weather to fuel fears about tightening supplies and push up prices. "The numbers imply much stronger-than-expected third-quarter usage for corn and soybeans," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for brokerage Allendale. "USDA will be forced to lower their ending stocks estimate on July 10." Chicago Board of Trade July corn traded up 5.4 percent at $4.03-3/4 a bushel by 12 p.m CDT (1700 GMT) after rising as high as $4.06-1/2, the highest price for a front-month contract since Jan. 13. The gains represented the biggest one-day rally in the spot corn market since April 2013. July soybeans rose 4.7 percent to $10.49-1/4 a bushel after rising as high as $10.57-1/2, the highest price for a nearby contract since Jan. 12. July wheat was up 3.3 percent at $5.99-1/2 a bushel after reaching $6.07-1/2, the highest price for a nearby contract since Jan 6. The USDA said it will resurvey farmers in several states about plantings of soybeans and other crops due to the heavy rains and publish the new data in a crop report on Aug. 12. "Now the trade has to wait 90 days to see what the actual acres will be for soybeans," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst for Futures International. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 404.00 20.75 5.4% -4.3% CBOT soy 1049.25 46.75 4.7% -20.1% CBOT meal 358.60 16.70 4.9% -18.1% CBOT soyoil 33.45 0.40 1.2% -13.8% CBOT wheat 599.50 19.00 3.3% -1.0% (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Alan Crosby and Matthew Lewis)