* Dollar's rise to one-month high pressures U.S. grains
* August soybeans drop below $10 per bushel
* U.S. corn ratings edge up, soy rating stays steady
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, July 7 U.S. soybean futures touched a
one-week low on Tuesday and grain futures slipped as a wave of
concern about the global economy dragged down commodities and
equities.
An investor flight to safe havens continued due to worries
about a Greek exit from the euro zone and China's deepening
stock market losses.
"When you throw in the uncertainty that Greece is creating
with the European economy and the collapse of the Chinese
market, fund managers are going to sell commodities," said Arlan
Suderman, senior market analyst at Illinois-based agricultural
advisory firm Water Street Solutions.
Chicago Board Of Trade August soybeans were down 2
percent at $10.02 a bushel at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) after
dropping to $9.89-1/4, the contract's lowest price since June
30.
September corn fell 1.2 percent to $4.21-1/2 a bushel,
while September wheat lost 1.1 percent to $5.89-1/4 a
bushel.
Oil, copper and other commodities also suffered heavy losses
as the dollar gained on the potential for financial instability
created by the Greek debt crisis and the Chinese equity market
losses.
A strong U.S. dollar often weighs on U.S. commodities
because it makes them less attractive to foreign buyers.
"The food commodities tend to be the last commodity to see a
reduction in demand, but the major funds throw it all together,"
Suderman said.
Grain prices felt additional pressure from drier U.S.
weather after heavy rains flooded fields in recent weeks.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday rated the corn
crop as 69 percent good to excellent, up 1 point from a week
earlier, and ahead of market forecasts. The soybean crop rating
was steady at 63 percent good to excellent, which was above
analysts' estimates.
"Crops are not getting worse," said Karl Setzer, risk
management team leader at MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa. "Where
crops are good they are getting better."
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 421.50 -5.00 -1.2% -0.1%
CBOT soy 1002.00 -20.50 -2.0% -23.7%
CBOT meal 352.40 -2.00 -0.6% -19.5%
CBOT soyoil 31.43 -1.21 -3.7% -19.0%
CBOT wheat 589.25 -6.25 -1.1% -2.6%
CBOT rice 1060.50 4.00 0.4% -31.6%
