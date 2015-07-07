* Dollar's rise to one-month high pressures U.S. grains * August soybeans drop below $10 per bushel * U.S. corn ratings edge up, soy rating stays steady (Updates with U.S. trading, changes byline and dateline, previous SINGAPORE/PARIS) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, July 7 U.S. soybean futures touched a one-week low on Tuesday and grain futures slipped as a wave of concern about the global economy dragged down commodities and equities. An investor flight to safe havens continued due to worries about a Greek exit from the euro zone and China's deepening stock market losses. "When you throw in the uncertainty that Greece is creating with the European economy and the collapse of the Chinese market, fund managers are going to sell commodities," said Arlan Suderman, senior market analyst at Illinois-based agricultural advisory firm Water Street Solutions. Chicago Board Of Trade August soybeans were down 2 percent at $10.02 a bushel at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) after dropping to $9.89-1/4, the contract's lowest price since June 30. September corn fell 1.2 percent to $4.21-1/2 a bushel, while September wheat lost 1.1 percent to $5.89-1/4 a bushel. Oil, copper and other commodities also suffered heavy losses as the dollar gained on the potential for financial instability created by the Greek debt crisis and the Chinese equity market losses. A strong U.S. dollar often weighs on U.S. commodities because it makes them less attractive to foreign buyers. "The food commodities tend to be the last commodity to see a reduction in demand, but the major funds throw it all together," Suderman said. Grain prices felt additional pressure from drier U.S. weather after heavy rains flooded fields in recent weeks. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday rated the corn crop as 69 percent good to excellent, up 1 point from a week earlier, and ahead of market forecasts. The soybean crop rating was steady at 63 percent good to excellent, which was above analysts' estimates. "Crops are not getting worse," said Karl Setzer, risk management team leader at MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa. "Where crops are good they are getting better." LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 421.50 -5.00 -1.2% -0.1% CBOT soy 1002.00 -20.50 -2.0% -23.7% CBOT meal 352.40 -2.00 -0.6% -19.5% CBOT soyoil 31.43 -1.21 -3.7% -19.0% CBOT wheat 589.25 -6.25 -1.1% -2.6% CBOT rice 1060.50 4.00 0.4% -31.6% (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by David Evans and Peter Galloway)