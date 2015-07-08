* Informa cuts U.S. soybean harvest estimate due to rains * More storms expected this week in wet U.S. crop areas * Egyptian tender seen showing U.S. wheat uncompetitive (Updates with U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline, previous PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, July 8 U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday from a one-week low on renewed concerns about excessive rains hurting U.S. production, while wheat tumbled as the U.S. harvest progressed. Corn futures traded near unchanged. Forecasts for unwanted storms in parts of the Midwest lifted soybeans after weeks of heavy rains have flooded some fields and prevented farmers from finishing their planting, traders said. The rains prompted analytical firm Informa Economics to cut its estimate for the 2015 U.S. soybean harvest by 1 percent to 3.77 billion bushels on Wednesday. "The market is still respectful that we have some wet areas and some very wet areas in south," said Don Roose, president of brokerage U.S. Commodities in Iowa. Chicago Board Of Trade August soybeans were up 0.3 percent at $9.95 at 12:55 p.m. CDT (1755 GMT). September corn gained 0.2 percent to $4.24-1/4 a bushel. Markets rebounded after jitters about the Greek debt crisis and China's stock market plunge sparked a selloff of commodities on Tuesday. Investors remained nervous about the global economy, keeping pressure on commodities. However, for grain traders, "the main focus for the market continues to be the weather," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst at Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa. Traders are trying to determine "the ability of the crops damaged by excess rain to recover if the weather straightens out," he said. September wheat was down 1.3 percent at $5.77-1/2 a bushel as the U.S. harvest progressed and after Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, bought grain from Russia and Ukraine. U.S. wheat prices are too high to be competitive for export business on the global market, Roose said. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 424.25 1.00 0.2% 0.5% CBOT soy 995.00 3.00 0.3% -24.2% CBOT meal 350.30 0.40 0.1% -20.0% CBOT soyoil 31.63 0.22 0.7% -18.5% CBOT wheat 577.50 -7.75 -1.3% -4.6% CBOT rice 1084.50 20.00 1.9% -30.1% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Michael Perry and Subhranshu Sahu, editing by William Hardy; and Peter Galloway)