* Analysts expect production, supply cuts for soy, corn
* New-crop corn hits one-year high
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, July 9 Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures surged 2.9 percent on Thursday on concerns that more
rain in the U.S. Midwest would hinder crop development, traders
said.
Corn futures followed soybeans higher.
Expectations that the U.S. Agriculture Department will trim
its production forecast for both commodities in its monthly
supply and demand report on Friday added support. The USDA also
was expected to tighten its estimate of domestic corn and
soybean stocks.
"Concerns about lost acres due to heavy rains and tighter
old crop carryout have the trade starting to lean bullish for
Friday's USDA report," Bryce Knorr, senior editor of Farm
Futures Magazine, said in a note.
CBOT August soybean futures settled up 29-1/2 cents at
$10.26-1/4 a bushel.
Cash market strength, stemming from slow country movement of
soybeans as farmers have been reluctant to sell, also
contributed to gains in futures prices.
CBOT September corn was 4-1/4 cents higher at
$4.28-3/4 a bushel. The-new crop December contract settled
up 4-3/4 cents at $4.39 and hit a one-year high.
"New-crop corn went and took out the December high," said
Chris Robinson, senior trader and analyst at Top Third Ag
Marketing. "That is significant. We have rallied 81 cents in 17
trading days on weather concerns."
CBOT wheat for September delivery was up 1/2 cent at
$5.78 a bushel, with bargain buyers stepping into the market
following two straight days of declines.
But K.C. hard red winter wheat futures sagged, with the
September contract easing 3-3/4 cents to $5.79-1/4 a
bushel.
Abundant global stocks and poor demand for U.S. supplies on
the export market kept a bearish tone on the wheat market.
Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, made purchases from
Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday, bypassing U.S. offerings that
were priced about $50 a tonne FOB higher than the Black Sea
wheat.
Seasonal harvest pressure also dampened enthusiasm for wheat
futures as combining of the winter wheat crop in the U.S. Plains
was more than halfway complete.
