* Analysts expect USDA to cut estimates on corn, soy production * More unwanted rain expected in soggy U.S. Midwest * Coming up: USDA crop data due at 1600 GMT (Updates with U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline, previous PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, July 10 U.S. grain and soybean futures advanced on Friday, with new-crop corn reaching a one-year high as a rebound in China's stock market and hopes of a breakthrough in the Greek debt crisis supported commodities. Agricultural markets, similar to global equities, are tethered to moves in China's stock market, said Rich Feltes, head of market insights for broker RJ O'Brien. Strength in the economy in China, the world's top soy importer, is tied directly to its appetite for commodities, he added. Traders also were adjusting positions on expectations the U.S. Department of Agriculture will cut its U.S. corn and soybean production and supply estimates in crop reports due at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT). Excessive rains have flooded some Midwest fields, preventing farmers from finishing soybean plantings and raising concerns about yield losses for crops in the ground. More unwanted rains are heading into the central and eastern Midwest this weekend and late next week, Feltes said in a note. Chicago Board of Trade September corn was up 0.8 percent to $4.32 a bushel by 10:10 a.m. CDT after trading to $4.33-3/4, the contract's highest price since Dec. 29. New-crop December corn was up 0.7 percent at $4.42-1/4 after trading to a one-year high of $4.43-3/4. September wheat gained 0.1 percent to $5.78-3/4 a bushel, and August soybeans added 0.9 percent to $10.35-1/4. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 432.00 3.25 0.8% 2.4% CBOT soy 1035.25 9.00 0.9% -21.1% CBOT meal 368.80 4.80 1.3% -15.7% CBOT soyoil .00 0.00 0.0% -100.0% CBOT wheat 578.75 0.50 0.1% -4.4% CBOT rice 1100.00 18.50 1.7% -29.1% (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by William Hardy and Marguerita Choy)