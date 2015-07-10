* USDA cuts old-crop U.S. stocks more than expected * No changes made to U.S. corn, soy yield forecasts * Some analysts expected lower yields due to heavy rains * More unwanted rains expected in Midwest (Adds analyst comments, USDA data) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, July 10 U.S. corn futures reached one-year highs, and soybeans jumped on Friday as the U.S. Agriculture Department made bigger-than-expected cuts to its estimates for stocks of crops left over from last year's harvests. The reductions added to concerns about supplies among traders worried that persistent rains will hurt yields for the autumn harvests. The USDA, in a monthly report, also said it was keeping its U.S. corn and soy yield forecasts unchanged from June, surprising analysts who had expected lower estimates due to the wet weather. Many predicted the USDA would need to cut the estimates next month to reflect damage in the fields. "They left the yields unchanged, and obviously the market doesn't believe that," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading in Indiana. Excessive rains have flooded some Midwest fields, preventing farmers from finishing soybean plantings and raising concerns about losses for crops in the ground. More unwanted rain is heading into the central and eastern Midwest this weekend and late next week, said Rich Feltes, head of market insights for broker RJ O'Brien. Chicago Board of Trade September corn was up 1.7 percent at $4.36 a bushel by 12:15 a.m. CDT (1715 GMT) after trading to $4.39-1/4, the contract's highest price since July 3. New-crop December corn was up 1.7 percent at $4.46-1/4 after trading at a one-year high of $4.49. September wheat gained 0.6 percent to $5.81-1/4 a bushel, and August soybeans added 1 percent to $10.36-1/4 a bushel. A decline in the USDA's estimate for 2014/15 U.S. soybean ending stocks to 255 million bushels from its June outlook of 330 million indicates August soybean futures could climb to between $10.75 and $11.00, said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst for grain and oilseeds at Futures International in Chicago. Rich Nelson, chief strategist for brokerage Allendale in Illinois, said the market's focus after the USDA reports should be entirely on the old crop. "I would still call this a net-bullish reaction due to tighter-than-expected old-crop stocks and, therefore, a tighter new-crop picture." A rebound in China's stock market and hopes of a breakthrough in the Greek debt crisis helped underpin gains in the markets, traders said. Agricultural markets, similar to global equities, are tethered to moves in China's stock market, Feltes said, adding the appetite for commodities in that country depends on the strength of its economy. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 436.00 7.25 1.7 3.3 CBOT soy 1036.25 10.00 1.0 -21.0 CBOT meal 371.10 7.10 2.0 -15.2 CBOT soyoil 32.61 0.34 1.1 -16.0 CBOT wheat 581.25 3.50 0.6 -4.0 CBOT rice 1105.00 23.50 2.2 -28.8 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Von Ahn)