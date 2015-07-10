* Old-crop U.S. corn, soy stocks decline more than expected

* USDA leaves U.S. corn, soy yield forecasts unchanged

* Some analysts expected heavy rains to reduce yield outlook

* More unwanted rains seen in Midwest in coming days (Updates with closing prices, decline in wheat market)

By Tom Polansek

CHICAGO, July 10 U.S. corn futures reached one-year highs, and soybeans jumped on Friday as the U.S. Agriculture Department made bigger-than-expected cuts to its estimates for stocks of crops left over from last year's harvests.

The reductions, revealed in a monthly USDA report, added to concerns about supplies among traders worried that persistent rains will hurt yields for the autumn harvests.

The USDA also kept its U.S. corn and soy yield forecasts unchanged from June, surprising analysts who had expected lower estimates due to the wet weather. However, many predicted the government would need to cut the estimates next month to reflect damage in the fields.

"The focus should be entirely on the old crop on this report and, with that, the stocks for corn and soybeans were smaller than expected," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for brokerage Allendale in Illinois.

"I would still call this a net-bullish reaction due to tighter-than-expected old-crop stocks and, therefore, a tighter new-crop picture."

Chicago Board of Trade September corn gained 6 cents to $4.34-3/4 a bushel after trading at $4.39-1/4, the contract's highest price since July 3. New-crop December corn rose 6 cents to $4.45 after reaching a one-year high of $4.49.

August soybeans added 5-3/4 cents to close at $10.32 a bushel after hitting a one-week high of $10.48-1/4.

The contract could rise to trade between $10.75 and $11.00 after the USDA on Friday reduced its 2014/15 U.S. soybean ending stocks to 255 million bushels from its June outlook of 330 million, said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst for grain and oilseeds at Futures International in Chicago.

There is a risk the old-crop soybean supplies could tighten even further on upcoming USDA reports, said Rich Feltes, head of market insight for RJ O'Brien.

For the next harvest, more unwanted rain is heading into the central and eastern Midwest this weekend and late next week, he said.

Excessive rains have flooded some Midwest fields, preventing farmers from finishing soybean plantings and raising concerns about losses for crops in the ground.

The USDA "left the yields unchanged, and obviously the market doesn't believe that," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading in Indiana.

September wheat fell 2 cents to $5.76 a bushel after the USDA raised its estimate for global 2015/16 supplies to a record high. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Lisa Von Ahn)